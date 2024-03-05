Car Deal of the Day: enjoy the Peugeot 308 for 10,000 miles a year at an astounding £157 a month

Sharp looks and screen-filled interior

10,000 miles per year allowance

£157 per month with £1,893 initial payment

There are plenty of deals available for the striking Peugeot 308 at the moment – we even featured one as our Car Deal of the Day earlier this year – but this latest offer we found on lease aggregator Leaseloco stole our attention because not only does the sharply dressed family hatchback cost just £157 a month, it includes a very generous mileage limit of 10,000 miles per year.

This 18-month Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement requires an initial payment of £1,893, followed by 17 monthly payments of £157.

Some people may want a slightly longer lease, however, and increasing the contract length to two years only adds £21 to the monthly payments – keeping the price under £180 a month – while a three-year agreement with the same mileage limit is exactly £200 a month.

Allure trim provides plenty of kit, including 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, a 180-degree reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, dual 10-inch displays, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, a separate screen for ‘i-Toggles’ customisable shortcut buttons, leather effect and cloth upholstery, and comfort front seats.

The 308’s 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Peugeot says this combination is capable of delivering up to 52.1mpg and 0-62mph in a leisurely 9.7 seconds, while boot space stands at 412 litres – more than the 308’s Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus rivals offer.

Some may be tempted to place an order ASAP to avoid missing out on this hot deal, but we recommend holding fire until they’ve driven the 308 due to the ‘i-Cockpit’ cabin design. It requires looking over the small diameter steering wheel to see the instrument panel, which can result in an awkward driving position for some people. To avoid being disappointed, book a test drive and see if it works for you or not.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Peugeot 308 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...