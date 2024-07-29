Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: £40k Peugeot E-308 for a staggering £195 per month

A £40,000 EV for well under £200 per month is an absolute steal and our Deal of the Day for 29 July

by: Ellis Hyde
29 Jul 2024
Peugeot E-308
  • Stylish EV with premium-feeling interior
  • Top-of-the-range GT trim
  • £195 per month with £2,062 initial payment

The Peugeot E-308 has a lot of appeal, especially with drivers who want a sharp-looking car or appreciate interior quality, however we’ve criticised the electric hatchback in the past for being too expensive compared to its many rivals. Not right now though, as our parent site Carwow is offering the £40,000 E-308, in top-of-the-range GT trim no less, for only £195 per month.

That price is for a two-year lease deal on the E-308 GT, which requires an initial payment of £2,062 followed by monthly payments of £195.  What makes that price even more attractive is a pure-petrol Peugeot 308 in the same trim and on the same lease terms currently costs £212 per month through Carwow.

The deal includes the typical annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should suffice for those with a short commute. If you do more than that, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs just £20 extra per month.

GT trim includes all the kit Peugeot can throw at you, including full Matrix LED headlights, 10-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 10-inch digital driver’s display with 3D graphics, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a suite of driver assistance and safety systems like lane keep assist, driver attention alert and adaptive cruise control.

The 54kWh battery in the E-308 offers a range of up to 257 miles, which is respectable but rival electric hatchbacks will go further on a charge. Meanwhile, Peugeot claims the 154bhp e-motor driving the front wheels is good for 0-62mph in 9.8 seconds, but during our testing it felt livelier than that official time suggests, thanks in part to the 270Nm of torque that can be delivered at will. 

Interior quality is very impressive, as we mentioned, but Peugeot's i-Cockpit may prove problematic for some drivers. It uses a small, low-mounted steering wheel that you’re supposed to look over the top of to see the instruments, which can make the driving position awkward for some drivers, so we recommend taking the E-308 for a test drive before placing an order.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Peugeot E-308 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

