Car Deal of the Day: £40k Peugeot E-308 for a staggering £195 per month

The Peugeot E-308 has a lot of appeal, especially with drivers who want a sharp-looking car or appreciate interior quality, however we’ve criticised the electric hatchback in the past for being too expensive compared to its many rivals. Not right now though, as our parent site Carwow is offering the £40,000 E-308, in top-of-the-range GT trim no less, for only £195 per month.

That price is for a two-year lease deal on the E-308 GT, which requires an initial payment of £2,062 followed by monthly payments of £195. What makes that price even more attractive is a pure-petrol Peugeot 308 in the same trim and on the same lease terms currently costs £212 per month through Carwow.

The deal includes the typical annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should suffice for those with a short commute. If you do more than that, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs just £20 extra per month.

GT trim includes all the kit Peugeot can throw at you, including full Matrix LED headlights, 10-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 10-inch digital driver’s display with 3D graphics, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a suite of driver assistance and safety systems like lane keep assist, driver attention alert and adaptive cruise control.

The 54kWh battery in the E-308 offers a range of up to 257 miles, which is respectable but rival electric hatchbacks will go further on a charge. Meanwhile, Peugeot claims the 154bhp e-motor driving the front wheels is good for 0-62mph in 9.8 seconds, but during our testing it felt livelier than that official time suggests, thanks in part to the 270Nm of torque that can be delivered at will.

Interior quality is very impressive, as we mentioned, but Peugeot's i-Cockpit may prove problematic for some drivers. It uses a small, low-mounted steering wheel that you’re supposed to look over the top of to see the instruments, which can make the driving position awkward for some drivers, so we recommend taking the E-308 for a test drive before placing an order.

