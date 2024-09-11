Car Deal of the Day: show-stopping Peugeot E-5008 seven-seat EV is a bargain at this price

Comfortable and spacious seven-seat SUV

We were very impressed by the all-new Peugeot E-5008 when we drove it earlier this year, as the all-electric seven-seat SUV offers huge practicality and comfort in a head-turning package. If that wasn’t appealing enough already, the new E-5008 is now available for £345 per month through our parent site Carwow.

This two-year lease deal for the Peugeot E-5008 comes from Select Car Leasing via Carwow. It requires an initial payment of £3,399, but monthly payments of just £345 thereafter – much less than you’d expect to pay for a newly launched family-focused EV with a list price approaching £50k.

The deal includes a standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, which should be enough for anyone who uses the E-5008 primarily for the school run and weekly trips to the supermarket. Increasing it to 8,000 miles a year brings the price up to £375 per month, or it’s £389 per month if you raise the annual allowance to 10,000 miles.

The interior of the E-5008 features a curved 21-inch HD display in front of the driver, plus an array of attractive fabrics to create a Scandinavian living-room vibe. Seven seats are fitted as standard, but when you’re not ferrying people around, the E-5008 can provide a huge 2,232 litres of luggage space.

The 73kWh battery on-board offers an official range of up to 310 miles, and a 20 to 80 per cent top-up can take just half an hour thanks to the 160kW maximum charging speed. Meanwhile, the 210bhp electric motor allows for 0-62mph in less than 10 seconds.

Standard kit with Allure trim includes the 21-inch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, keyless entry and start, a reversing camera and rear parking sensors. There are also driver assistance systems such as lane keep assist, driver attention alert and traffic sign recognition.

