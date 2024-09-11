Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: show-stopping Peugeot E-5008 seven-seat EV is a bargain at this price

Peugeot’s brand-new, electric seven-seat SUV is our Car Deal of the Day for 11 September

By:Ellis Hyde
11 Sep 2024
Peugeot E-5008 front 3/4
  • Comfortable and spacious seven-seat SUV
  • Stunning interior with 21-inch HD display
  • £345 per month with £3,399 initial payment

We were very impressed by the all-new Peugeot E-5008 when we drove it earlier this year, as the all-electric seven-seat SUV offers huge practicality and comfort in a head-turning package. If that wasn’t appealing enough already, the new E-5008 is now available for £345 per month through our parent site Carwow.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year lease deal for the Peugeot E-5008 comes from Select Car Leasing via Carwow. It requires an initial payment of £3,399, but monthly payments of just £345 thereafter – much less than you’d expect to pay for a newly launched family-focused EV with a list price approaching £50k.

The deal includes a standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, which should be enough for anyone who uses the E-5008 primarily for the school run and weekly trips to the supermarket. Increasing it to 8,000 miles a year brings the price up to £375 per month, or it’s £389 per month if you raise the annual allowance to 10,000 miles.

The interior of the E-5008 features a curved 21-inch HD display in front of the driver, plus an array of attractive fabrics to create a Scandinavian living-room vibe. Seven seats are fitted as standard, but when you’re not ferrying people around, the E-5008 can provide a huge 2,232 litres of luggage space.

The 73kWh battery on-board offers an official range of up to 310 miles, and a 20 to 80 per cent top-up can take just half an hour thanks to the 160kW maximum charging speed. Meanwhile, the 210bhp electric motor allows for 0-62mph in less than 10 seconds. 

Standard kit with Allure trim includes the 21-inch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, keyless entry and start, a reversing camera and rear parking sensors. There are also driver assistance systems such as lane keep assist, driver attention alert and traffic sign recognition. 

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Peugeot E-5008 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: funky Nissan Juke for an incredible £144 per month
Nissan Juke - left cornering

Car Deal of the Day: funky Nissan Juke for an incredible £144 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 10 September is a bargain price on Nissan’s popular small SUV
News
10 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: stylish, high-tech Renault Megane E-Tech for only £211 per month
Renault Megane E-Tech - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: stylish, high-tech Renault Megane E-Tech for only £211 per month

Close to £200 per month for a high-tech family EV is a steal, and our Deal of the Day for 9 September
News
9 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 10,000 miles per year in a diesel Skoda Superb for just £250 a month
Skoda Superb hatch - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: 10,000 miles per year in a diesel Skoda Superb for just £250 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 6 September is ideal for anyone looking for a car that really eats up the miles
News
6 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: MG4 XPower that’s quicker than a Porsche 911, at a fraction of the price
MG4 Xpower - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: MG4 XPower that’s quicker than a Porsche 911, at a fraction of the price

Our Deal of the Day for 5 September is a 429bhp hot hatch for less than £250 per month
News
5 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Used electric car prices are coming down and looking increasingly attractive
Opinion - used EVs

Used electric car prices are coming down and looking increasingly attractive

Deputy editor Richard Ingram casts his expert eye over the used-car market and wonders if now is the best time to switch to an EV
Opinion
9 Sep 2024
Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong
Michelin tyre tech

Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong

New tyres must go on the rear axle, with part-worn treads moved to the front - whether the car is FWD, RWD or 4x4
News
11 Sep 2024
Dacia CEO reveals the budget brand's masterplan
Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot talking to John McIlroy

Dacia CEO reveals the budget brand's masterplan

We talk to CEO Denis Le Vot and get the inside story on the new Duster and what is next for Dacia
Features
9 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content