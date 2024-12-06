Car Deal of the Day: posh Peugeot 5008 seven-seat SUV for just £225 a month
A spacious SUV with a daring design and plush cabin. What’s not to like? It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 December
- Distinctive design
- Plush, spacious interior
- £225.43 per month
Compared to the old version, Peugeot offers more with its new 5008 – more space inside, more tech, and more powertrain options. It's also fair to say there's more style, with the latest model featuring a daring design. But more of everything doesn't also have to include the demands on your wallet, as today's Deal of Day goes to show.
You can get behind the wheel of this seven-seat SUV for just £225.43 a month with this deal from Xcite Car Leasing Peugeot, via our very own Find a Car service. There's an initial payment of £2,975.18 needed, but then it's that low monthly payment.
The deal is for two years and is capped at 5,000 miles; if that's too limiting for you, you can increase the mileage allowance to 8,000 and then it'll be another £19.62 a month.
You won't feel short changed when it comes to goodies, either. While this deal is for the entry-level Allure model, it's feature-packed with 19-inch wheels, a 21-inch panoramic digital driver’s display and infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry and start, ambient lighting, reversing camera, parking sensors, and LED headlights all as standard.
This deal is for the 1.2-litre hybrid, which pairs the three-cylinder petrol engine with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a built-in 21bhp electric motor. With 134bhp, it's a punchy unit for such a large car, and if you drive it carefully you'll be able to take full advantage of that fuel-sipping hybrid system.
You sit up high in the 5008 – with the feeling helped by the car's small steering wheel – and the driving position is comfortable and supportive. The on-board tech is excellent, but it's the interior’s design and fit and finish that are the real highlights – there's a lovely mixture of materials used and it all feels well put together.
Given that it's a seven-seater, space is a priority and the 5008 scores well here. There's plenty of room for passengers in the second row, while you can fit a pair of adults in the third row with a bit of jiggling around.
