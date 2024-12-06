Car Deal of the Day: posh Peugeot 5008 seven-seat SUV for just £225 a month

Distinctive design

Plush, spacious interior

£225.43 per month

Compared to the old version, Peugeot offers more with its new 5008 – more space inside, more tech, and more powertrain options. It's also fair to say there's more style, with the latest model featuring a daring design. But more of everything doesn't also have to include the demands on your wallet, as today's Deal of Day goes to show.

You can get behind the wheel of this seven-seat SUV for just £225.43 a month with this deal from Xcite Car Leasing Peugeot, via our very own Find a Car service. There's an initial payment of £2,975.18 needed, but then it's that low monthly payment.

The deal is for two years and is capped at 5,000 miles; if that's too limiting for you, you can increase the mileage allowance to 8,000 and then it'll be another £19.62 a month.

You won't feel short changed when it comes to goodies, either. While this deal is for the entry-level Allure model, it's feature-packed with 19-inch wheels, a 21-inch panoramic digital driver’s display and infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry and start, ambient lighting, reversing camera, parking sensors, and LED headlights all as standard.