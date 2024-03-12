Car Deal of the Day: 8,000 miles a year in the effortlessly cool Polestar 2 for £355 a month

Smart, high-quality interior with Google tech

339-mile range and 268bhp on tap

£355 per month with £3,502 initial payment

The recently facelifted Polestar 2 electric fastback looks fantastic, its cabin oozes quality, it boasts lengthy range figures and right now it’s available to lease for a whole lot less than its chief rival, the Tesla Model 3.

Our pick of the Polestar 2 deals out there at the moment is this three-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement we found on Leasing.com which includes a generous mileage limit of 8,000 miles per year, so you can make the most of the Swedish EV’s 339-mile range.

As it is, the deal requires an initial payment of £3,502, followed by monthly payments of £355. But if you want to increase the mileage limit to 10,000 miles per year, doing so adds about £15 to the monthly payments.

By way of comparison, the cheapest like-for-like three-year lease we could find on leasing.com for an entry-level Tesla Model 3 cost £541 per month, and only after you’d forked out an initial payment of £5,116.

The ‘Standard Range Single Motor’ setup in this Polestar 2 consists of a 69kWh battery and a single electric motor that drives the rear wheels and produces 268bhp and 490Nm of torque. That’s enough to go from 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds, with instant throttle response and plenty of power on tap making for effortless overtaking.

The Polestar 2’s modern, classy interior does without any kind of animal products and features Google-powered infotainment that loads quickly and has apps like Google Maps built in. It’s displayed on a 11.2-inch central touchscreen, while a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display sits behind the steering wheel.

Other kit includes LED headlights, 41-litre frunk storage space, Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, a wireless charging pad, over-the-air (OTA) update capability and an extensive suite of safety features like blind-spot information, 360-degree parking camera and a collision mitigation system.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

