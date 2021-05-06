Best rust converters 2026

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Rustins Rust Converter

Price: around £11.49

around £11.49 Size: 250ml

250ml Cost per 100ml: £4.60

£4.60 Rating: 3.0 stars

3.0 stars Contact: toolstation.co.uk

The smaller bottle of Rustins might suit someone who has only a tiny amount of rust to tackle, such as a few stone chips. But it does hit the value score, because converters with double the volume cost only a few quid more.

This might be forgivable if it was more effective, but the Rustins didn’t offer any more protection than its rivals here. Some of the glossy coating was visible at the end of our test, but in most other parts the rust had bitten into the metal.

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Hammerite Kurust

Price: around £13.00

around £13.00 Size: 250ml

250ml Cost per 100ml: £5.20

£5.20 Rating: 2.5 stars

2.5 stars Contact: halfords.com

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If you are in a hurry, the Hammerite was the converter that seemed to work fastest, with the liquid acting instantly to turn the rusty metal black. This, plus the high price and Hammerite’s reputation for corrosion-killing products, made us hopeful that it would be effective in protecting our metal sample.

Sadly, the sample was uniformly rusty on the bare side and looked seriously scruffy on the painted face as well.

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HIKQ 2-in-1 Rust Reform & Seal

Price: around £2.58

around £2.58 Size: 50ml

50ml Cost per 100ml: £5.16

£5.16 Rating: 1.0 stars

1.0 stars Contact: temu.com

Temu sells some excellent car accessories, but this isn’t one of them. The tiny 50ml bottle has a spray nozzle to dispense a liquid that’s claimed to reform and seal rust. But it seemed to have no effect other than wetting the metal.

By the end of the test the sample was clearly the most corroded. Its £2.58 cost does include a useful brush though, which is what earns this product its single star.

Verdict

The Nitromors Rust Converter came out top, but it is at its best when painted over after application. If that’s not practical for you, then the Jenolite Rust Converter Spray offers a good alternative. Third goes to the Bilt-Hamber Hydrate 80, which protected the unpainted metal and is easy to apply.

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