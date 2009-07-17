Best first aid kits 2026

When you invest in most car accessories, you’ll be keen to make the most of them. But with a first aid kit, you will be more than happy if it just sits in your boot or glovebox untouched and unneeded.

While there is no legal requirement for a private motorist in the UK to carry a first aid kit, it could be a lifesaver – or even just provide a bit of relief to a grazed knee after a football match. If you drive as part of your job, an employer might be required to provide one as part of Health and Safety regulations, and it is also compulsory to carry one in several European countries.

If the worst does happen and you’re first on the scene at an accident, you will want to make sure the kit doesn’t just tick a legal box – it could potentially help save a life, especially if combined with first aid training.

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We teamed up with some high-flying experts for this test. Gaynor Wareham and Dee Mencarini are Critical Care Paramedics for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. They’re called to the most serious accidents and know the equipment that’s most effective for treating casualties. Which first aid kit have they made their number one?

How we tested

We assembled 10 kits from various sources and gave them to the paramedics for their expert opinion on what is going to be genuinely useful in an emergency. We asked them to concentrate on first aid for a road accident, but they also considered if there were contents that might help a minor injury, such as a cut or graze. We then checked if the contents were compliant with the latest guidance from the Government’s Health Security Agency.