Best first aid kits 2026
Which set do the experts rate as tops if the worst happens?
When you invest in most car accessories, you’ll be keen to make the most of them. But with a first aid kit, you will be more than happy if it just sits in your boot or glovebox untouched and unneeded.
While there is no legal requirement for a private motorist in the UK to carry a first aid kit, it could be a lifesaver – or even just provide a bit of relief to a grazed knee after a football match. If you drive as part of your job, an employer might be required to provide one as part of Health and Safety regulations, and it is also compulsory to carry one in several European countries.
If the worst does happen and you’re first on the scene at an accident, you will want to make sure the kit doesn’t just tick a legal box – it could potentially help save a life, especially if combined with first aid training.
We teamed up with some high-flying experts for this test. Gaynor Wareham and Dee Mencarini are Critical Care Paramedics for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. They’re called to the most serious accidents and know the equipment that’s most effective for treating casualties. Which first aid kit have they made their number one?
How we tested
We assembled 10 kits from various sources and gave them to the paramedics for their expert opinion on what is going to be genuinely useful in an emergency. We asked them to concentrate on first aid for a road accident, but they also considered if there were contents that might help a minor injury, such as a cut or graze. We then checked if the contents were compliant with the latest guidance from the Government’s Health Security Agency.
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Although none of the kits here are expensive and cost shouldn’t be a factor in a test where lives could be at risk, where two products were closely matched, the price was taken into consideration.
General Medi First Aid Kit
- Price: around £17.03
- Rating: 5.0 stars
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
This bright red bag is packed with a huge total of 309 items. Not all of them are genuinely useful and would be kept purely for home use by our pros, but the remaining contents are good enough to make it their top choice.
Among the usual bandages and plasters are some items that help keep a casualty warm and dry, such as a poncho and an emergency blanket. They also liked the whistle and glow stick, which could assist rescuers in finding you in a remote location. Add in the keen price and it narrowly takes the top spot.
Halfords 35 Piece Motorists First Aid Kit
- Price: around £16
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Contact: halfords.com
There was a real battle for the Best Buy, because the Halfords kit was equal on points with our winner. The paramedics were very impressed with the trauma bandage, which they said was the best dressing of any they saw in the test.
The 35-piece pack also included a foil blanket, a CPR mask and some substantial scissors, which could be used to cut off clothing or a seat belt.
They weren’t so keen on the “unsuitable” burn dressings, though, and criticised the cable tie, which secured the zip shut. It was suggested that Halfords should clearly mark that the plastic fastener should be removed before it is placed in a car.
Motokit Compact Vehicle First Aid Kit
- Price: around £9.59
- Rating: 4.0 stars
- Contact: jaxfirstaid.co.uk
This looks a little like a shrunken version of the Halfords kit and is clearly aimed at fleet and business users, because the supplier will even personalise it with a company logo if required. Crucially for these corporate clients, all the contents are compliant with the Health & Safety Executive official rules.
The kit includes a foil blanket to keep casualties warm and dry, gloves, and a reasonable selection of dressings, although these are better suited to minor injuries than serious wounds. But our experts wanted the scissors to be bigger, because they wouldn’t be tough enough to cut thick clothes.
Zafety First Aid Kit for Cars, Vans and Trucks
- Price: around £6.54
- Rating: 4.0 stars
- Contact: zafety.co.uk
As with the Motokit, the Zafety’s contents are HSE-compliant and so will be fine for fleets to stay on the right side of the law. The low price tag will also please company accountants. The compact bag contains useful extras such as eye pads, a thermal blanket, CPR shield device and gloves.
Our experts also liked the sterile eyewash, which they said could also be used to flush wounds. However, they said it was low on dressings and seemed to just tick the boxes of compliance rather than be genuinely useful.
Draper First Aid Kit, Small (81288)
- Price: around £25.32
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: drapertools.com
First, a warning. As with the Halfords First Aid Kit that took our runner-up spot, the Draper has a sturdy cable tie securing it shut – and you don’t want to discover this for the first time when you are trying to open it in an emergency. Draper told us they will look to fix this soon following our feedback.
Once inside the box, the paramedics were impressed with some of the contents, which include a foil blanket, small but sturdy scissors and a substantial dressing. They also liked the six pairs of nitrile gloves supplied. But the impression is that you’re paying more for the tough case.
Draper First Aid Kit, Medium (81289)
- Price: around £35.09
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: drapertools.com
As you might expect, the Medium-sized Draper kit is just a larger and more packed version of the Small product, with a suitable price jump too. The extra financial outlay buys you more dressings and bandages, a pair of foil blankets, 18 gloves and 60 plasters.
There are also two cooling burn dressings supplied, but our experts say these are not recommended by the emergency services. They would also not be keen on the cleansing wipes and would prefer some water to flush wounds.
Sakura Premium First Aid Kit
- Price: around £7.96
- Rating: 3.0 stars
- Contact: saxon-brands.com
Our judges chuckled when they opened the Sakura’s case, saying the contents looked like something from a Carry On Doctor film. The main source of amusement was the chromed scissors, which they said hadn’t been used professionally since the seventies.
Other items, such as the face masks, were largely pointless and the gauze was rated only for use by professionals. Given the contents are identical to others here, its higher placing is purely based on price.
Rooruns Car First Aid Kit
- Price: around £10.47
- Rating: 3.0 stars
- Contact: temu.com
It’s rare that a Temu product is costlier than a comparable item from another brand, but we found the Sakura online for less than the Rooruns. Other than the colour of the case and printing, they seemed identical inside.
That means they have the same scissors and unusually large number of dressings. Two pairs of gloves and the foil blanket are welcome. But we’d happily swap the face masks for another blanket.
AA Ultimate First Aid Kit
- Price: around £12.10
- Rating: 3.0 stars
- Contact: wiperblades.co.uk
Given its billing as the ‘ultimate’ kit from a brand like the AA, we might have expected more from this bag’s contents, especially as the price is approaching our top-rated rivals.
But it has the same contents as the Sakura and Rooruns. That doesn’t mean it is bad, with a decent number of useful dressings and an emergency blanket. But there is no reason to pay more than the others for the same kit, unless you are particularly fond of the AA brand.
Astroplast Mezzo First Aid Kit
- Price: around £24.99
- Rating: 2.0 stars
- Contact: screwfix.com
Once we’d received the Astroplast kit, it became clear that is it designed for commercial kitchens rather than cars, which means it has a lot of the same products so it can treat multiple people at once. For example, there are nine medium dressings and six triangular bandages. All the plasters, gloves and tape are bright blue for easy detection in food.
There is no blanket, scissors or eye wash either. It’s not bad value for what you get, but it’s not the best for motorists, unless they are driving a kebab van.
Verdict
Rarely are the first and second places so tight on points, but after a long discussion it was the Medi kit which our flying paramedics chose for the top spot. It is packed with contents that will be useful in a road accident situation, alongside some less essential items that can be decanted into a home kit.
Second place goes to the marginally cheaper Halfords kit, which has the best dressing and other essentials. Just remember to remove the cable tie fastener before you are faced with an emergency. Third place goes to the Motokit Compact, which is good value and compliant with HSE rules for company-car drivers.
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