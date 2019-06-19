Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product group tests

Best car shampoo 2026

Which is the best product to keep your pride and joy clean this winter?

By:Tom Barnard
8 Jan 2026
Best car shampoo 2026 - How we tested shampoo8

With all the spray foams and prewashes, it’s easy to forget that you still need to get hands on with a mitt in a bucket of soapy water. Many drivers just use washing-up liquid, but household detergents are likely to strip protective waxes off your paint. 

A dedicated car shampoo will not only look after your car, but many are also so inexpensive they could actually end up only costing you the same per wash as a generous squirt of Fairy liquid. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

We test seven products here, ranging from the very cheapest to some high-end products to see if these offer an advantage. Unlike our separate ceramic shampoo test, we were not checking for the effects of any claimed protective coatings here and only tested the cleaning power and ease of use.

How we tested

After reading the instructions to check dilution levels, we first judged the foam both in the bucket and on the panel, then measured the lubrication level. A more slippery solution makes wiping easier and prevents wear on the paint. To test this we soaked a microfibre cloth in the solutions and dragged it across a freshly rinsed bonnet, measuring the force needed. 

To test the cleaning power, we checked that the solution could dissolve a spray of oil. We then entered the price and dilution rate into our spreadsheet to check the cost per wash for a 10-litre bucket.

Bilt-Hamber Auto-Wash

Best car shampoo 2026 - Bilt8
  • Price: around £16.95  
  • Size: 500ml  
  • Cost per wash: 17p/34p
  • Contact: bilthamber.com
  • Rating: 5.0 stars
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

EQC

2023 Mercedes

EQC

30,843 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £24,197
View EQC
Tucson

2023 Hyundai

Tucson

17,370 milesAutomaticPetrol1.6L

Cash £21,397
View Tucson
A-Class

2027 Mercedes

A-Class

25,365 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L

Cash £20,397
View A-Class
MX-30 R-EV

2025 Mazda

MX-30 R-EV

15,771 milesAutomaticPetrol0.8L

Cash £17,697
View MX-30 R-EV

In terms of cost per millilitre, the Auto-Wash is the most expensive here and that could put some buyers off. But the instructions say you can use just 5ml of the fluid – that’s a teaspoon – in a 10-litre bucket of water and still get decent results for 17p per wash. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you want increased lubrication for your wash mitt and more foam, it suggests doubling the dosage. We tried it at this level and were seriously impressed at the amount of foam and cleaning power.

Buy now from Amazon

VP pH Neutral Shampoo 

Best car shampoo 2026 - VP8
  • Price: around £8.95  
  • Size: 500ml
  • Cost per wash: 18p
  • Contact: vp-uk.co.uk
  • Rating: 4.5 stars

Like the winning Bilt-Hamber, you only need to use the smallest squirt of the VP to get a good result, with the instructions suggesting a dilution rate of 1,000:1. It’s easy to administer the sweet-smelling thick liquid too, because the bottle has a pop-up cap, which also prevents accidental spills.

The initial high level of foam it creates in the bucket dies down after a few minutes, but it soon returns when you use the mitt on a panel, creating a good level of lubrication and impressive grease-busting ability.

Buy now from Amazon

Simoniz Shampoo & Wax

Best car shampoo 2026 - Simoniz8
  • Price: around £8.50  
  • Size: 2 litres
  • Cost per wash: 13p
  • Contact: tesco.com
  • Rating: 4.0 stars
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Even though the instructions suggest using up to three times as much compared with the two highest-rated shampoos here, the Simoniz’s low price and big bottle mean it’s still good value, at just 13p per wash for a 30ml-per-bucket concentration. This produced a reasonable level of foam and a surprising level of lubrication. Unlike most of the rivals, you can pick it up in Tesco, so won’t need to add a delivery cost to the price.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Buy now from Amazon

Autoglym Bodywork Shampoo

Best car shampoo 2026 - Autoglym8
  • Price: around £10.49  
  • Size: 1 litre 
  • Cost per wash: 30p
  • Contact: autoglym.com
  • Rating: 3.5 stars

Autoglym’s ceramic shampoo has scooped our top award in its own category, but the company’s less sophisticated Bodywork Shampoo Conditioner has to make do with a place just off the podium in this test. Although it looks reasonable value and the formula’s added rinse aid does have a noticeable effect in helping to reduce water spots, its results in the lubricity tests were just behind the leaders.

Buy now from Amazon

Dodo Juice Born To Be Mild

Best car shampoo 2026 - Dodo Juice8
  • Price: around £11.67  
  • Size: 500ml
  • Cost per wash: 70p
  • Contact: dodojuice.com
  • Rating: 3.5 stars

It’s not just the name which will make you smile while using the Dodo Juice. The flip-up lid makes it easy to dispense, although the suggested doses are listed as capfuls, so most people will squirt and guess. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It produces plenty of foam and lubricates well, plus it claims to have limescale inhibitors, which reduce residue marks in hard water areas. But it’s simply too expensive to be a winner here.

Buy now from Amazon

Jennychem Cola Shampoo

Best car shampoo 2026 - Jennychem8
  • Price: around £10  
  • Size: 1 litre
  • Cost per wash: 25p
  • Contact: jennychem.com
  • Rating: 3.0 stars

A big one-litre bottle for a tenner makes the Cola-scented Jennychem seem like reasonable value, but the instructions say it needs a hefty 25ml dose for our 10-litre bucket, raising the cost to 25p per wash. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Although the aroma makes your mouth water and it did a reasonable job of cleaning, there was little foam and the lubrication measurement was fifth in the score chart.

Tesco Auto Shampoo and Wax

Best car shampoo 2026 - Tesco8
  • Price: around £4  
  • Size: 2 litres 
  • Cost per wash: 6p  
  • Contact: tesco.com
  • Rating: 2.5 stars

The obvious main attraction of the Tesco own-brand shampoo is the price. Despite being less than half the cost of any other product in this test, you get a full two litres of the fluid. Even using the suggested top dilution of 30ml per bucket, it costs just 6p per wash. But you get what you pay for – it produced almost no foam in the bucket and had the worst scores for lubrication.

Verdict

It looks expensive, but the Bilt-Hamber Auto-Wash can still be very effective even when used in tiny quantities, making it good value. It’s the Best Buy. VP is snapping at its heels with the pH Neutral Shampoo, which takes second place. Third goes to Simoniz’s Shampoo & Wax, which is simply great value.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

RRP £19,690Avg. savings £5,308 off RRP*Used from £10,749
New Vauxhall CorsaUsed Vauxhall Corsa
Audi A3

Audi A3

RRP £26,295Avg. savings £3,081 off RRP*Used from £11,700
New Audi A3Used Audi A3
Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

RRP £24,625Avg. savings £2,502 off RRP*Used from £11,990
New Volkswagen GolfUsed Volkswagen Golf
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

RRP £29,820Avg. savings £5,308 off RRP*Used from £10,195
New Hyundai TucsonUsed Hyundai Tucson
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

It’s clear that all buyers want are affordable and desirable cars
Affordable cars - opinion

It’s clear that all buyers want are affordable and desirable cars

Manufacturers like BYD, Jaecoo and Renault are building affordable cars people actually want to buy, and it’s backed up by sales data
Opinion
5 Jan 2026
Ford Puma is UK’s best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power
Ford Puma - front corner left turn

Ford Puma is UK’s best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power

More than 2,000,000 new cars were sold in the UK last year – the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic
News
6 Jan 2026
New electric Mercedes S-Class will replace the EQS… eventually
Mercedes EQS - front tracking

New electric Mercedes S-Class will replace the EQS… eventually

The next iteration of the S-Class will give its affluent customers the choice of combustion or electric power
News
5 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content