Best car shampoo 2026

With all the spray foams and prewashes, it’s easy to forget that you still need to get hands on with a mitt in a bucket of soapy water. Many drivers just use washing-up liquid, but household detergents are likely to strip protective waxes off your paint.

A dedicated car shampoo will not only look after your car, but many are also so inexpensive they could actually end up only costing you the same per wash as a generous squirt of Fairy liquid.

We test seven products here, ranging from the very cheapest to some high-end products to see if these offer an advantage. Unlike our separate ceramic shampoo test, we were not checking for the effects of any claimed protective coatings here and only tested the cleaning power and ease of use.

How we tested

After reading the instructions to check dilution levels, we first judged the foam both in the bucket and on the panel, then measured the lubrication level. A more slippery solution makes wiping easier and prevents wear on the paint. To test this we soaked a microfibre cloth in the solutions and dragged it across a freshly rinsed bonnet, measuring the force needed.

To test the cleaning power, we checked that the solution could dissolve a spray of oil. We then entered the price and dilution rate into our spreadsheet to check the cost per wash for a 10-litre bucket.

Bilt-Hamber Auto-Wash