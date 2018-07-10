Best soft top cleaners 2025

Other than regular cleaning, it’s very easy to forget the roof when valeting a soft-top car. While there are multiple potions and polishes aimed at protecting your paintwork, very few companies offer something to keep your canvas clean and clear of contaminants.

If you don’t look after your soft-top, it won’t look after you, and if left exposed to the elements, gathering dirt and dust, it can wither, shrink, wear or leak. That’s why regular cleaning with a dedicated cleaner is important, and treatment with a protectant is valuable to preserve the roof as much as possible.

We put eight products designed specifically for soft-top cleaning to the test. Some are simple dirt-busting sprays and others are more involved, with two or three stages. Each claims to offer protection as well as cleaning capability. Last time we did this test, it looked quite different – four of the products have been discontinued (including the winner) and two replaced with new formulas. So which one comes out on top now?

How we tested

We used the roof of a 28-year-old MGF that had spent the summer out in the open and, knowing this test was coming up, we ensured we didn’t clean the hood for three months.