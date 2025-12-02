Wreckreation driving game review

Available for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

If you love noughties classics such as Burnout, Need for Speed and Micro Machines, then Wreckreation is the game for you. We’re certainly fans of good old-fashioned driving games. Too many have become realistic simulators that require expert skills, which at times foregoes the fun of gaming.

In Wreckreation you drive around a huge open world, discovering the map to unlock events and side quests, all the while gaining points on your driving licence to progress. It’s a tried and tested format and the grind doesn’t feel too onerous.

There’s a variety of race types from time trials to road rages and good old-fashioned point-to-point sprints. It’s fun to smash others off the track for a ‘takedown’ while crashing through other objects and getting airborne will fill up your boost meter to add extra speed. Live Mix, meanwhile, allows you to create crazy layouts with over 1,000 modifications – think ramp jumps, loop-the-loops and tracks in the sky. You also have control over editing your car and soundtrack. There’s a lot of freedom in how you enjoy Wreckreation.

All-in-all, that’s great – but in single-player mode it feels a little wasted, so it’s definitely a game to be played online to experience the wacky creations of others. On-track action is good, although the driving physics lack refinement. It’s an easy game to pick up and play, but the handling could be more precise and drifting can feel a bit unpredictable.

Overall, Wreckreation is certainly an enjoyable game. We’re not sure quite how long you’ll want to play it, but dipping in and out with friends online should be a lot of fun.

