Product reviews

Andersen Quartz Vision home charger review

The Andersen Quartz Vision home charger is a compact and well-built unit that delivers reliable everyday charging

By:Tom Barnard
15 Jan 2026
Andersen Quartz Vision - charger unit
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

  • Price: From £783 (plus installation from £350)  
  • Rating: 4.5 stars  
  • Contact: andersen-ev.com

With a constant stream of electric cars and plug-in hybrids to review, our road testers need a home charger. Andersen makes stylish, high-quality units so we had its latest Quartz Vision unit fitted to senior test editor Dean Gibson’s house.

Buying an Andersen charger is simple: spec up your unit (the Quartz can be had in a range of colours and finishes, with or without a digital display, and with or without a cable), place your deposit (payment plans are offered) and an engineer conducts a survey, either virtually or in person. This will check the suitability of your electricity supply and recommend any works that might need doing.

With the space prepared, fitting was simple and took just a morning, while the compact A4-sized wallbox looks neat and feels solidly built. We added a longer charge cable (at extra cost), but the engineer walked us through the charging process. 

Wi-Fi connectivity allows the Quartz to be remotely controlled via Andersen’s app that can show the charger’s status, although this does make the digital display somewhat redundant. It can also break down itemised charging costs and allow you to set charging times and tap into the cheapest tariffs, a handy feature to help offset the cost of the unit.

Andersen Quartz Vision - mobile app

The charger has worked perfectly with several different EVs since installation, offering a consistent 7.2kWh of energy and helping us to save money by avoiding pricey DC public chargers.

