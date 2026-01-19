Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Product reviews

Armor All Red Bull Racing wipes

The Armor All Hybrid +Ceramic Protectant Wipes have been produced in-conjunction with F1 team Red Bull

By:Tom Barnard
19 Jan 2026
Armor All Red Bull Racing wipes
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

Price: Around £5
Contact: halfords.co.uk

Red Bull might not have wiped out its F1 opposition last year, but the team has created a range of products with Armor All that could speed up your car cleaning.

We tried arguably the most innovative one, the Hybrid +Ceramic Protectant Wipes. These combine two fashionable elements – ceramic ingredients and disposable wipes – in a product that can be used to protect vinyl, rubber, and plastic surfaces.

The wipes are a reasonable size at 22cm x 24cm, and have an inoffensive scent. They are not overly moist, which means you may need a few passes on badly faded plastic or rubber, but they do eventually give a good-looking and even sheen. This is labour- intensive on larger parts of the car, such as bumpers, but it is perfect for interior trim.

Armor All claims the new wipes have 20 per cent more UV-blocking ingredients than its previous protectant products, and that the ceramic barrier reduces stains and dust build-up. This is great inside the car and makes a difference to external parts too, but the sheen was almost completely gone from our test bumper after just one wash.

