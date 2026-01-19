Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product reviews

VonShef 28L Electric Cool Box

The VonShef 28L Electric Cool Box does everything well, but is let down by the noise when plugged in

By:Tom Barnard
19 Jan 2026
VonShef 28L Electric Cool Box
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

Price: around £85
Contact: vonhaus.com

If you are off on a picnic or a trip to the beach, you don’t want to arrive with tepid drinks and wilting salad. An insulated bag or box will keep your comestibles cool for a little while, but a powered box should be able to add a little chill too, bringing down the temperature rather than just keeping the heat out.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new 28L Cool Box from VonShef promises to keep its cool, or will even switch to keeping food warm – useful if you are a long way from the nearest takeaway.

The compartment can store up to 38 soft drink cans and the separator doubles up as a freezer block. To help move the box once you are out of the car, it has an extending handle and suitcase-style wheels, although they are too small for use on rough ground or a beach.

The VonShef is supplied with three cables, so it can be powered by a standard three-pin plug, a USB-C port or a 12V DC car connector. We tried it connected to a 12V socket for three hours, placing a small ice pack inside when the box was at room temperature. At the end of the test, the thermometer showed an impressive 8.4 degrees. The same block in an unpowered cool box showed 13.5 degrees.

The downside is that the box is quite noisy; the 54 decibels we recorded is enough to annoy anyone sitting next to it. It also uses 63W of power, which could put a dent in your car’s battery if left running with the ignition off.

BUY NOW FROM AMAZON

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £27,145Avg. savings £2,518 off RRP*Used from £16,500
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £16,160Avg. savings £2,417 off RRP*Used from £7,195
New Renault ClioUsed Renault Clio
Omoda 5

Omoda 5

RRP £23,990Avg. savings £1,481 off RRP*
New Omoda 5
Audi A3

Audi A3

RRP £26,295Avg. savings £4,581 off RRP*Used from £11,923
New Audi A3Used Audi A3
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New AUDI E5 Sportback 2026 review: the best car Audi has built in decades
AUDI E5 Sportback - front tracking

New AUDI E5 Sportback 2026 review: the best car Audi has built in decades

This is the first car from Audi's China-focused sub-brand, and it's a real shame that we won't be getting it
Road tests
16 Jan 2026
Vauxhall sales are up because it’s not greedy, unlike some of its rivals
Opinion - Vauxhall

Vauxhall sales are up because it’s not greedy, unlike some of its rivals

Mike Rutherford takes a closer look at the UK new car sales figures from 2025
Opinion
18 Jan 2026
Dacia’s jam-packed 2026 diary revealed: A hybrid Sandero, new Spring and much more
Dacia Spring facelift - full front

Dacia’s jam-packed 2026 diary revealed: A hybrid Sandero, new Spring and much more

Dacia posted big sales last year. We reveal six new products to make the budget brand blow up in ‘26
News
17 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content