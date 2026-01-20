Ring Ultrainflate 30 tyre pump review

Checking and adjusting our tyre pressures at least every month is a habit we should all get in to, especially as the seasons change or if we’re planning a long journey in a fully laden vehicle.

Instead of paying £1 (or more) for air at the local petrol station, it’s far more convenient to have your own tyre pump, especially one powered by electricity rather than your foot.

Ring’s new Ultrainflate range appears to have an excellent list of features, especially the top-of-the-range 30 model we’re testing here. Pull it out of the neat zip-up storage case and you’ll find it has a large digital display and a programmable auto-stop function, meaning it will cut out when your desired tyre pressure is reached.

It’s designed to make the pumping process easier too, especially if you are under pressure in a breakdown situation, with a built-in LED work light, wind up reel for the 3.5m long power cable and a 70cm hose with brass connector for a secure fit.

We also liked the peg on the body to keep the tyre valve cap safe and neat storage for the valve adaptors, so you’re less likely to misplace them when you need to inflate a Lilo or football. Even better, there is a pair of disposable gloves and spare valve caps in the case too. We have no complaints about the pumping speed either.

However, the quality feels below par in a few places for a product that costs more than £50, and the stated pressure was 1psi out, according to our calibrated gauge.

