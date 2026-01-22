Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Product reviews

Osram solar charger review

Osram's BatteryCharge Solar line-up is able to charge small car batteries by using the power of the sun

By:Tom Barnard
22 Jan 2026
Osram solar charger

Osram is best known for its automotive bulbs, but now it has revealed a new range of products which absorb light energy instead of creating it. The company’s BatteryCharge Solar line-up consists of three panels for keeping small car batteries or devices charged using the power of the sun. All the Osram panels are water resistant, can be used in wet or overcast conditions and fold away for easy storage.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The cheapest model is the Solar 20W, costing £49.99, which provides up to 20W of power to charge small electrical devices such as mobile phones, tablets and laptops using the integrated USB-C and USB-A charging ports. It also has a built-in stand, so it can be propped up to face the sun.

The larger Solar 100W has the power to maintain 12V batteries in cars, caravans and campervans. It uses a 12V/10A charge control regulator which prevents overcharging, and also has a USB output port for direct connections. Plus it is supplied with a chunky aluminium stand, five-metre battery lead and connecting clamps. It costs £149.99.

At the top of the range is the Solar 200W. This large, two-panel device is about the size of a large windscreen, so is best suited to high-drain situations such as campers. Like the 100W model, it is supplied with a five-metre lead, as well as battery-connecting clamps, and comes with a 12V/20A charge control regulator and a USB output port. It’s priced at £199.99.

