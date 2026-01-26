Sideguard on-street parking reflector review

For the many people who live on narrow or busy roads, having door mirrors clobbered during rush hour is a common occurrence. That’s annoying enough, but with the door mirrors on modern cars often containing cameras and radar systems, replacing one isn’t just a case of sourcing a bolt-on unit and getting the car back on the road quickly. Sometimes, it can be a very expensive fix, requiring recalibration of the car’s ADAS software and a trip to the main dealer.

That’s why the Sideguard exists. Created by British businessman Trevor Reed, the patented, reflective warning device fits into the gap of the front-door hinge of your car and is held in place when you shut the door. It’s made from a rubber-like polymer material that flexes if hit, plus it features front and rear-facing reflectors to alert other motorists of the car when parked at night. Unlike similar alternatives, it also has an anti-theft cable to prevent it from being pulled out of your door.

The reflective material is visible from over 150 metres away at night, meaning your neighbours will probably thank you, too, because it will help protect their cars as well. This is a great product, well made, simple to use and easily stashed in your door pocket when not in use. At £14.59 (plus £1.90 P&P if you order online), it’s a lot cheaper than buying a replacement door mirror.

