Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product reviews

Sideguard on-street parking reflector review

The Sideguard on-street parking reflector is a well made, simple-to-use product that helps protect expensive door mirrors

By:Tom Barnard
26 Jan 2026
Sideguard on-street parking reflector
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

For the many people who live on narrow or busy roads, having door mirrors clobbered during rush hour is a common occurrence. That’s annoying enough, but with the door mirrors on modern cars often containing cameras and radar systems, replacing one isn’t just a case of sourcing a bolt-on unit and getting the car back on the road quickly. Sometimes, it can be a very expensive fix, requiring recalibration of the car’s ADAS software and a trip to the main dealer. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s why the Sideguard exists. Created by British businessman Trevor Reed, the patented, reflective warning device fits into the gap of the front-door hinge of your car and is held in place when you shut the door. It’s made from a rubber-like polymer material that flexes if hit, plus it features front and rear-facing reflectors to alert other motorists of the car when parked at night. Unlike similar alternatives, it also has an anti-theft cable to prevent it from being pulled out of your door. 

The reflective material is visible from over 150 metres away at night, meaning your neighbours will probably thank you, too, because it will help protect their cars as well. This is a great product, well made, simple to use and easily stashed in your door pocket when not in use. At £14.59 (plus £1.90 P&P if you order online), it’s a lot cheaper than buying a replacement door mirror.

Buy now from Amazon

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

RRP £15,255Avg. savings £1,912 off RRP*Used from £7,299
New Volkswagen PoloUsed Volkswagen Polo
Omoda 5

Omoda 5

RRP £23,990Avg. savings £1,481 off RRP*
New Omoda 5
Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

RRP £14,995Avg. savings £4,636 off RRP*
New Dacia Spring
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £19,785Avg. savings £4,644 off RRP*Used from £10,030
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

EV charging gets 10% cheaper and there’s more to come
Rapid charging Fiat 500

EV charging gets 10% cheaper and there’s more to come

Ultra-rapid chargers in December were five pence cheaper than they were in November for off-peak users, with a cut in VAT also on the cards
News
22 Jan 2026
Audi Q3 vs Cupra Formentor: premium meets sporty in SUV battle
Audi Q3 vs Cupra Formentor - front tracking

Audi Q3 vs Cupra Formentor: premium meets sporty in SUV battle

Audi’s new Mk3 Q3 faces stiff competition from within the VW Group. How does it fare against Cupra’s Formentor?
Car group tests
24 Jan 2026
Used Volvo C40 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: a second-hand bargain that's cheap for a reason
Used Volvo C40 - front

Used Volvo C40 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: a second-hand bargain that's cheap for a reason

A full used buyer’s guide on the Volvo C40 that’s been on sale in the UK since 2021
Used car tests
25 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content