Sealey WheelEazy Wheel Fitting & Alignment Tool review

There are many products we test that are quickly filed under ‘gimmick’, but the Sealey WheelEazy Wheel Fitting & Alignment Tool is genuinely one we wish had been invented years ago. If you need to take off car wheels often, it saves a lot of time, effort and frustration.

The 555mm-long bar resembles a huge screwdriver, but is actually a lever that helps mount wheels back on hubs accurately. With the wheel off the car, you pull one of four CNC-machined stainless steel adaptor pegs from the dedicated rubber storage holder affixed to the top of the Sealey’s shaft and place it either in the hub’s bolt hole, or over the bolt if it uses nuts as fixings.

You then pass the WheelEazy through the wheel and connect the indent on the end to the ball joint on the adaptor. Lifting the rubberised handle makes the wheel slide down the shaft to sit perfectly on the hub. It means there is much less frustration as you try to get the holes to align while holding a wheel in place and trying to get a bolt fitted. It also makes lifting the heavy wheel much less effort and better for your back.

The Sealey is beautifully made and has a lifetime guarantee. The only improvement we’d suggest is a hole or loop to make it easier to store on a hook, because it takes up a lot of space in a toolbox. Sealey claims the WheelEazy is compatible with alloy or steel wheels that weigh up to 35kg.

