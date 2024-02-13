Car Deal of the Day: updated Renault Clio now with a £1,000 deposit contribution

Good to drive

Spacious

£1,000 deposit contribution

The latest Renault Clio reminded us why the French supermini is a modern-day icon with its classy interior, clever technology and excellent driving dynamics. Renault is pushing the boat out on deals for the Clio right now too, with this tempting Personal Contract Purchase agreement.

Renault has upped its initial customer deposit to £1,000 with the required customer deposit only standing at £248. The customer then only has to pay £248 for the next 48 months with an annual mileage limit of 6,000 miles.

This deal is based on the TCe 90 evolution model with its zippy 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit, but should you wish to opt for a similar PCP finance package on the Clio E-Tech full hybrid 145, it’ll only cost an extra £50 per month with Renault providing a healthy deposit contribution of £750.

Along with its new exterior look for 2024, the Clio in evolution trim also gets twin seven-inch screens inside with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED automatic headlights, lane keep assist, rear parking sensors and traffic sign recognition. Quality inside is better than you’d find in more expensive family hatchbacks, let alone other superminis. With a 391-litre boot it should also provide enough space for families too.

We’re big fans of the way the current Clio drives as well. It feels like one of the more mature superminis from behind the wheel thanks to the surprisingly refined petrol engine and soft suspension setup that can soak up bumps and potholes.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

