Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: updated Renault Clio now with a £1,000 deposit contribution

You can drive away in a brand new Clio for just £248 a month with this offer direct from Renault - our Deal of the Day for 13 February

by: Alastair Crooks
13 Feb 2024
Renault Clio - front cornering
  • Good to drive
  • Spacious
  • £1,000 deposit contribution

The latest Renault Clio reminded us why the French supermini is a modern-day icon with its classy interior, clever technology and excellent driving dynamics. Renault is pushing the boat out on deals for the Clio right now too, with this tempting Personal Contract Purchase agreement. 

Renault has upped its initial customer deposit to £1,000 with the required customer deposit only standing at £248. The customer then only has to pay £248 for the next 48 months with an annual mileage limit of 6,000 miles. 

This deal is based on the TCe 90 evolution model with its zippy 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit, but should you wish to opt for a similar PCP finance package on the Clio E-Tech full hybrid 145, it’ll only cost an extra £50 per month with Renault providing a healthy deposit contribution of £750. 

Along with its new exterior look for 2024, the Clio in evolution trim also gets twin seven-inch screens inside with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED automatic headlights, lane keep assist, rear parking sensors and traffic sign recognition. Quality inside is better than you’d find in more expensive family hatchbacks, let alone other superminis. With a 391-litre boot it should also provide enough space for families too. 

We’re big fans of the way the current Clio drives as well. It feels like one of the more mature superminis from behind the wheel thanks to the surprisingly refined petrol engine and soft suspension setup that can soak up bumps and potholes.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Renault Clio Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: best-selling Tesla Model Y electric SUV for £326 a month
Tesla Model Y - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: best-selling Tesla Model Y electric SUV for £326 a month

The Tesla Model Y was the most popular car in the world last year, and now it’s our Car Deal of the Day for 12 February
12 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: GWM ORA 03 is EV versatility for just £125 a month
GWM Ora 03 - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: GWM ORA 03 is EV versatility for just £125 a month

The GWM ORA 03 is a capable little EV and at this bargain price it had to be our Deal of the Day for 9 February
9 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: BMW’s 2 Series Gran Coupe is a classy compact exec for £296 a month
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
News

Car Deal of the Day: BMW’s 2 Series Gran Coupe is a classy compact exec for £296 a month

This BMW 2 Series blends premium appeal with excellent driving dynamics and a sub-£300 lease deal makes it our Deal of the Day for 8 February
8 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: stylish, sophisticated Peugeot 2008 for only £148 per month
Peugeot 2008 facelift 2024 UK
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish, sophisticated Peugeot 2008 for only £148 per month

Stand-out styling, a decent equipment list and a wallet-friendly lease offer make the Peugeot 2008 our Deal of the Day for Wednesday 7 February
7 Feb 2024

Most Popular

New Ford Puma Gen-E: prices, specs and exclusive image of Ford’s electric SUV
Ford Puma EV - exclusive image
News

New Ford Puma Gen-E: prices, specs and exclusive image of Ford’s electric SUV

The electric version of the best-selling car in Britain will be revealed later this year
9 Feb 2024
Kia Sportage vs Toyota C-HR twin test: can Toyota’s new arrival beat Kia’s best-seller?
Kia Sportage and Toyota C-HR - front tracking
Car group tests

Kia Sportage vs Toyota C-HR twin test: can Toyota’s new arrival beat Kia’s best-seller?

Toyota’s Mk1 C-HR was a big hit. Now it’s time for the second-generation car to face one of our favourite family SUVs, the Kia Sportage
10 Feb 2024
New Skoda Scala 2024 facelift review: an underrated gem
Skoda Scala facelift - front action
Road tests

New Skoda Scala 2024 facelift review: an underrated gem

The classy Skoda Scala hatchback has been updated for 2024 with sharper looks and a refreshed interior
12 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content