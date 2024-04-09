Car Deal of the Day: the Renault Clio is a top class supermini for £171 a month

Recent facelift

It’s been around for almost 35 years and yet the Renault Clio remains as fresh as ever thanks to its latest facelift. We think the current fifth-generation Clio is one of the best superminis you can buy right now thanks to its excellent driving dynamics, equipment levels and affordability - especially with finance deals like this one from our parent company Carwow.

This leasing agreement is based over a two-year period with a sensible £1,846 initial deposit followed by monthly payments of £171. The mileage limit stands at 5,000 miles a year.

The car is the mid-range Techno, meaning you get a rear-view parking camera, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, twin seven-inch displays with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless phone charger, cruise control and LED lights front and rear.

It might be a small supermini, but the Clio goes big on safety with a lane departure warning system, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition and automatic emergency brake assist as standard.

We love the way the Clio drives too. It’s as good as any of its supermini rivals and the 1.0-litre 90bhp petrol engine is peppy and responsive enough. It’s frugal too with a combined efficiency figure of 53.3mpg.

