News

Car Deal of the Day: the Renault Clio is a top class supermini for £171 a month

The recently updated Clio remains a superb choice in the supermini segment and looks great value on this lease - making it our Deal of the Day for 9 April

by: Alastair Crooks
9 Apr 2024
Renault Clio - front cornering
  • Recent facelift
  • Lots of safety kit
  • £171 per month

It’s been around for almost 35 years and yet the Renault Clio remains as fresh as ever thanks to its latest facelift. We think the current fifth-generation Clio is one of the best superminis you can buy right now thanks to its excellent driving dynamics, equipment levels and affordability - especially with finance deals like this one from our parent company Carwow. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This leasing agreement is based over a two-year period with a sensible £1,846 initial deposit followed by monthly payments of £171. The mileage limit stands at 5,000 miles a year. 

The car is the mid-range Techno, meaning you get a rear-view parking camera, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, twin seven-inch displays with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless phone charger, cruise control and LED lights front and rear.

It might be a small supermini, but the Clio goes big on safety with a lane departure warning system, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition and automatic emergency brake assist as standard. 

We love the way the Clio drives too. It’s as good as any of its supermini rivals and the 1.0-litre 90bhp petrol engine is peppy and responsive enough. It’s frugal too with a combined efficiency figure of 53.3mpg.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Renault Clio Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

