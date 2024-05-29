Car Deal of the Day: 0% APR and extra £££ off new Renault Clio... if you trade in a Ford Fiesta

Extra £350 off when you trade in a Ford Fiesta

Deal can be paired with existing finance offers

Fiesta can’t be more than seven years old

The Ford Fiesta was one of Britain’s favourite cars, with roughly 4.8 million sold here during its lifetime. Now it's out of production, Fiesta owners will need to find a different supermini to replace it, but which one? Well, this special offer we found for the Renault Clio aims to solve that exact question.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Various Renault dealers across the country, including Glyn Hopkin and Bristol Street Motors, are now offering an additional £350 deposit contribution towards a new Clio whenever someone trades in their old Ford Fiesta. The only condition to get the extra £350 is the Fiesta being traded in can’t be more than seven years old.

That extra £350 is of course combined with the trade-in value of the Fiesta, which are both then put towards the down payment on the Clio.

This Fiesta deal can be paired with existing finance offers for the Clio, including the two-year Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement from Renault with zero per cent APR, meaning there’s no interest earned over its duration.

A deal like for the full-hybrid Clio E-Tech in Evolution trim would require a deposit of £6,444, followed by monthly payments of £165. Once the two years are up, you can hand the keys back and move onto a new model, or pay the optional final payment of £11,091 to own the car.