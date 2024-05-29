Car Deal of the Day: 0% APR and extra £££ off new Renault Clio... if you trade in a Ford Fiesta
If your old Fiesta is ready for retirement, then our Deal of the Day for 29 May could secure its replacement
- Extra £350 off when you trade in a Ford Fiesta
- Deal can be paired with existing finance offers
- Fiesta can’t be more than seven years old
The Ford Fiesta was one of Britain’s favourite cars, with roughly 4.8 million sold here during its lifetime. Now it's out of production, Fiesta owners will need to find a different supermini to replace it, but which one? Well, this special offer we found for the Renault Clio aims to solve that exact question.
Various Renault dealers across the country, including Glyn Hopkin and Bristol Street Motors, are now offering an additional £350 deposit contribution towards a new Clio whenever someone trades in their old Ford Fiesta. The only condition to get the extra £350 is the Fiesta being traded in can’t be more than seven years old.
That extra £350 is of course combined with the trade-in value of the Fiesta, which are both then put towards the down payment on the Clio.
This Fiesta deal can be paired with existing finance offers for the Clio, including the two-year Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement from Renault with zero per cent APR, meaning there’s no interest earned over its duration.
A deal like for the full-hybrid Clio E-Tech in Evolution trim would require a deposit of £6,444, followed by monthly payments of £165. Once the two years are up, you can hand the keys back and move onto a new model, or pay the optional final payment of £11,091 to own the car.
The Clio E-Tech hybrid is powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor that work together to drive the front wheels, while a separate starter generator helps fire up the engine when it’s needed. The setup allows for the Clio E-Tech to be driven on pure-electric power for short periods, and return up to 67.3mpg.
During our own testing, which included a considerable amount of motorway miles, we managed to average 58.5mpg. The Clio E-Tech is refined and comfortable to drive in town or the motorway, but still feels agile on twisty B-road.
Standard kit with Evolution spec includes 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch digital instrument panel, a seven-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, rear parking sensors and active safety systems like lane departure warning and lane keep assist.
As always with Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.
Check out the Renault Clio Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...