Car Deal of the Day: Renault Scenic is a 379-mile EV for £263 a month

Extensive equipment list

379-mile range

£263 a month

The new Renault 5 and 4 might be making the headlines recently with their retro design, but the French firm has already struck gold in the EV sector with the new Scenic E-Tech. It has a keen list price, but leasing deals are just as tempting thanks to VIP Gateway Renault Leasing via our sister site Carwow.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A personal contract hire agreement, this deal sits over two years and requires a £3,461 initial deposit ahead of monthly payments of just £263. There’s a 5,000-mile annual limit, but you’ll likely be able to negotiate for more with a higher monthly payment.

Even in the base-spec Techno trim level featured here, the Renault Scenic is superbly equipped. Up front you’ll find a 12-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch driver’s display, wireless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, level two driving autonomy with adaptive cruise control combined with speed limiter and lane centering, a rear parking camera, an electric boot lid, automatic headlights with rain-sensing functionality, and heated front seats and steering wheel.

There’s acres of space inside for a family while a boot space of 545 litres makes it one of the more practical electric SUVs in this segment. The general quality in the Scenic is also very good and should stand up to the trials and tribulations of family life.

Efficiency is a particularly excellent facet of the Scenic. This ‘Long Range’ model here comes with the larger 87kWh battery, meaning there’s up to 379 miles of range on offer. During our time with the Scenic E-Tech we find this figure to be achievable too –- thanks in part to a standard-fit heat pump.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our sister site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Renault Scenic Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...