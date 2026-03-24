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New Rolls-Royce Coachbuild Collection is the ultimate in luxury

New super-luxury Rolls-Royce models are on the way, but you'll need an invite to get one

By:Paul Barker
24 Mar 2026
Rolls-Royce Coachbuild Collection

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a new Coachbuild Collection, which it describes as an “entirely new proposition in super-luxury”.

Designed for people for whom a regular Rolls-Royce is just too common, the Coachbuild Collection cars will be “the absolute pinnacle of our craft”, according to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chief executive Chris Brownridge. Access to the new cars is invitation-only among its customers, with the company likening the process to commissioning a Saville Row suit or dress from a Paris couturier.

Although details are scarce, expect a very limited-edition run, likely to only be single digits per collection, but potentially a series of Coachbuild Collection cars over the coming years. The first car will be shown next month, Rolls-Royce told Auto Express, and the new programme follows recent dabbles into coachbuilding in the form of the Sweptail in 2017, Boat Tail in 2021 and Droptail in 2023. 

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The collection will be electric rather than petrol-powered, and the new models will feature a unique bodystyle “formed, built and hand-crafted by Rolls-Royce’s Coachbuild department”, according to the British luxury brand, and never to be repeated. In its announcement, the company referred to its early years, where a rolling chassis was delivered to coachmakers, who would construct a body to the customers’ individual requirements. The only stipulation in those times was the fixed proportions around the radiator to ensure it was unmistakably a Rolls-Royce, something expected to be maintained with the new Coachbuild Collection cars. 

“Coachbuild Collection clients seek to experience at the absolute pinnacle of our craft. What we will reveal in April is an extraordinary expression of contemporary Rolls-Royce coachbuilding, extravagant and yet silent,” said Brownridge. 

“I have had the privilege of meeting clients around the world,” he continued. “It became clear that they wished to see what Rolls-Royce would create if left entirely to its own imagination and with the freedom offered by coachbuilding.

Not on the list for an exclusive Coachbuild Collection? Never fear, you can still find your luxury dream through Auto Express’s Find a Car service, including a £77,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost.

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Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

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