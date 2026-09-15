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The Rolls-Royce Phantom Hummingbird is a one-off worth shelling out for

The one-off Phantom Hummingbird features the first use of abalone shell marquetry in a Rolls-Royce car

By:Matt Robinson
15 Sep 2026
Rolls-Royce Phantom Hummingbird - front10

If you’re considerably richer than everyone else, it isn’t enough to simply buy a Rolls-Royce. For the ultimate statement of wealth, you need to commission a one-off like this Rolls-Royce Phantom Hummingbird.

“Curated” by Rolls’ Private Office Dubai, it was commissioned as a tribute to a client’s wife with an avian theme, but the materials used for the bespoke hummingbird decorations are of marine origin.

The Phantom Hummingbird is the first Rolls-Royce car to feature abalone shell marquetry. For the uninitiated, the abalone is a sea snail, which might not conjure up aesthetically pleasing images, but its shell is something rather special. In Rolls-Royce’s words, the shell is “prized for its extraordinary natural iridescence: the nacreous inner surface of the shell produces a hallmark blue-green lustre when it interacts with light.” 

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Something else that’s known for its iridescence is the plumage of the hummingbird, making abalone shell the ideal material to represent it in the Phantom, with some mother-of-pearl included for good measure. 

Rolls-Royce Phantom Hummingbird - hummingbird10

The picnic tables feature hummingbird motifs, each made from 53 pieces of abalone shell and mother-of-pearl, 18 of which are for the wings. There’s also a botanical motif made from 84 pieces on the ‘Rear Waterfall’ panel, which is positioned between the rear seats. 

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The whole project was developed over nine months, and it was a particular challenge for Roll-Royce’s Bespoke Collective craftspeople to learn to work with such a notoriously brittle material. Each piece of shell was laser cut 0.06mm larger than was needed, allowing each to be gently hand-shaped before application.

All three of the marquetry panels are backed onto ash burr veneer, and there’s also silver birch cut from a single log, which was “selected and then minutely examined to ensure its grain pattern complemented the composition,” Rolls-Royce says. 

The seats are trimmed in Creme Light leather with Moccasin and Tan accents, while the carpets are ‘Seashell’. Finishing off the interior is Rolls-Royce’s famous ‘Starlight Headliner’ with thousands of tiny lights to give the appearance of the night sky. 

Moving to the outside, there’s a two-tone paint finish featuring Wildberry at the top and White Sands along the bottom. There’s also a White Sands coachline, into which a painted hummingbird motif is integrated. 

As a one-off commission, there’s inevitably no mention of how much all of this cost. We’d hazard a guess that the price is a figure best described as ‘a lot’.

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Matt Robinson
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