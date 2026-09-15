If you’re considerably richer than everyone else, it isn’t enough to simply buy a Rolls-Royce. For the ultimate statement of wealth, you need to commission a one-off like this Rolls-Royce Phantom Hummingbird.

“Curated” by Rolls’ Private Office Dubai, it was commissioned as a tribute to a client’s wife with an avian theme, but the materials used for the bespoke hummingbird decorations are of marine origin.

The Phantom Hummingbird is the first Rolls-Royce car to feature abalone shell marquetry. For the uninitiated, the abalone is a sea snail, which might not conjure up aesthetically pleasing images, but its shell is something rather special. In Rolls-Royce’s words, the shell is “prized for its extraordinary natural iridescence: the nacreous inner surface of the shell produces a hallmark blue-green lustre when it interacts with light.”

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Something else that’s known for its iridescence is the plumage of the hummingbird, making abalone shell the ideal material to represent it in the Phantom, with some mother-of-pearl included for good measure.

The picnic tables feature hummingbird motifs, each made from 53 pieces of abalone shell and mother-of-pearl, 18 of which are for the wings. There’s also a botanical motif made from 84 pieces on the ‘Rear Waterfall’ panel, which is positioned between the rear seats.