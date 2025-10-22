The cornerstone of Rolls-Royce’s centenary celebrations for its iconic Phantom has been revealed in the form of an ultra-exclusive special edition – or ‘private collection’ in the luxury brand’s own lingo.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary, as it’s formally known, isn’t just a celebration of the model’s history, but an extravagant example of the craftsmanship that has defined the firm since it was founded in 1904.

Rolls-Royce has not announced a price, but with only 25 to be made available, the new model will no doubt be very expensive, and grace the world’s most impressive collections.

The Centenary model is based on the current generation Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II, to which a range of exquisitely detailed and engineered elements have been applied. These include unique additions to the dual-tone paintwork inspired by the ‘Old Hollywood’ era, pinstriped wheels and a solid-gold Spirit of Ecstasy.

However, the most dramatic changes are in the cabin. No fewer than 77 sketches have been recreated across the interior surfaces via a range of techniques including fabric printing, laser etching, embroidery and timber marquetry.

The Phantom is, of course, also renowned for its Gallery section of the dash, and in this case it’s an abstract representation of a book’s pages imagined in aluminium.

Rolls-Royce says the bespoke elements applied to the Phantom Centenary took its engineers to the very extremes of what’s possible with the latest technology, and they employed groundbreaking new techniques to produce an extraordinary level of detail and craftsmanship.

A look in detail at the exterior

Rolls-Royce’s exterior design for the Phantom Centenary was inspired by the look and feel of ‘old Hollywood’ – the era of the original Phantom. This drove the colour choice, which comprises a two-tone finish in a bespoke colour split. The ‘long-sided’ duo-tone finish features an Arctic White panel across the car's flanks, with the lower bumpers, bonnet, boot and roof all finished in black.