Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary is extravagant, exclusive and expensive - just as a Rolls-Royce should be

The most extravagant Phantom ever showcases Rolls-Royce’s unique craftsmanship – but only 25 will be made

By:Jordan Katsianis
22 Oct 2025
Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary - front24

The cornerstone of Rolls-Royce’s centenary celebrations for its iconic Phantom has been revealed in the form of an ultra-exclusive special edition – or ‘private collection’ in the luxury brand’s own lingo. 

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary, as it’s formally known, isn’t just a celebration of the model’s history, but an extravagant example of the craftsmanship that has defined the firm since it was founded in 1904. 

Rolls-Royce has not announced a price, but with only 25 to be made available, the new model will no doubt be very expensive, and grace the world’s most impressive collections. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Centenary model is based on the current generation Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II, to which a range of exquisitely detailed and engineered elements have been applied. These include unique additions to the dual-tone paintwork inspired by the ‘Old Hollywood’ era, pinstriped wheels and a solid-gold Spirit of Ecstasy. 

However, the most dramatic changes are in the cabin. No fewer than 77 sketches have been recreated across the interior surfaces via a range of techniques including fabric printing, laser etching, embroidery and timber marquetry. 

The Phantom is, of course, also renowned for its Gallery section of the dash, and in this case it’s an abstract representation of a book’s pages imagined in aluminium. 

Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary - rear24

Rolls-Royce says the bespoke elements applied to the Phantom Centenary took its engineers to the very extremes of what’s possible with the latest technology, and they employed groundbreaking new techniques to produce an extraordinary level of detail and craftsmanship.

A look in detail at the exterior 

Rolls-Royce’s exterior design for the Phantom Centenary was inspired by the look and feel of ‘old Hollywood’ –  the era of the original Phantom. This drove the colour choice, which comprises a two-tone finish in a bespoke colour split. The ‘long-sided’ duo-tone finish features an Arctic White panel across the car's flanks, with the lower bumpers, bonnet, boot and roof all finished in black. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The entire car is then finished with a Super Champagne Crystal top coat, which literally has small iridescent pieces of glass crushed into the high gloss clear-coat. Its brightwork is mixed, with the window surrounds finished in black, but the door handles in silver. 

The 22-inch plate wheels are also unique, and feature 25 thin pin-stripes that represent each of the 25 units that concentrically circle the Rolls-Royce badge at the centre. All the badging is also finished with gold-plated lettering. 

The Spirit of Ecstasy is a particular highlight, cast in 18-carat gold for strength and then plated in 24-carat gold. It’s not just the material that’s different, but the design too – as it is not the icon we know today, but the original design that graced those very first Phantoms 100 years ago. 

Incredible attention to detail inside

Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary 424

The cabin is even more extravagant, with those 77 sketches relating to the model’s history over the various surfaces an obvious highlight. 

The rear seats, for example, feature unique print-over fabric, while there are 160,000 embroidered stitches across the rear bench. The front seats feature laser-etched leather with yet more drawings, with the colours grading from white to black as you go up each of the chairs. 

Rolls-Royce’s expertise in wood marquetry is also on show, with incredible scenes depicted on the black wooden panels across the doors and tray tables. These are constructed with new-age three-dimensional marquetry, as well as ink-layering and even gilding in gold.

The rooflining features the usual Rolls-Royce starlight elements, but to this a further 440,000 individual embroidered stitches create a stunning scene inspired by the Goodwood factory. 

Finally, the Gallery in the dashboard features 50 3D-printed aluminium fins that are interleaved like pages in a book. Each of these is subtly lit by shifting lights that cause the inside to shimmer. 

More than just a celebration of Rolls-Royce’s incredible artisanal skills, the Phantom Centenary private collection is being billed as the ultimate addition to any collector’s garage – although they’ll need to have particularly deep pockets to get their hands on one.

Only 25 will ever be built, so if you fancy one and your Euromillions ticket comes up trumps, you’d better be prepared to act quickly.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best luxury cars to buy 2025
Best luxury cars - header image

Best luxury cars to buy 2025

Indulge yourself with our list of the best luxury cars on sale today
Best cars & vans
5 Sep 2025
Rock 'n' Rolls-Royce Phantom: The Who's pool stunt recreated for luxury saloon's 100th birthday
Rolls-Royce Phantom driven into a pool as part of the luxury saloon&#039;s 100th birthday celebrations - front

Rock 'n' Rolls-Royce Phantom: The Who's pool stunt recreated for luxury saloon's 100th birthday

£500k luxury car goes for a dip as British firm celebrates how it became the vehicle of choice for rock stars intent on excess
News
21 Aug 2025
100 years of the Rolls-Royce Phantom: the ultimate status symbol for an entire century
Rolls-Royce Phantom I

100 years of the Rolls-Royce Phantom: the ultimate status symbol for an entire century

The Phantom has also been the pinnacle of Rolls-Royce for an entire century, and remains the “perfect blank canvas for bespoke individualisation”
News
2 May 2025
Best saloon cars to buy in 2025
Best saloon cars

Best saloon cars to buy in 2025

Saloon cars may be less popular than they used to be, but there are still plenty of fantastic models to choose from
Best cars & vans
14 Jan 2025

Most Popular

High prices from Audi, BMW, Mercedes and others have opened the door to Chinese brands
Opinion - Chinese brands

High prices from Audi, BMW, Mercedes and others have opened the door to Chinese brands

China has become the third best-selling car-producing country in the UK, and Mike Rutherford thinks it’s only a matter of time before it passes Japan …
Opinion
19 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Superb Estate iV PHEV can do it all for only £235 a month
Skoda Superb Estate - front full width image

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Superb Estate iV PHEV can do it all for only £235 a month

Our Deal of the Day for Sunday 19 October is an award-winning family wagon at a price that’s very difficult to ignore
News
19 Oct 2025
Are cars getting too big for the road? Deep dive on ‘carspreading’, SUVs and road safety
Are cars too big header

Are cars getting too big for the road? Deep dive on ‘carspreading’, SUVs and road safety

We explore why cars are getting bigger and heavier, plus the effect this has on motorists and other road users
Features
19 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content