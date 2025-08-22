Readers with any mechanical sympathies may want to look away now, after a £500,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom ended up in the Tinside Lido swimming pool in Plymouth.

However, this wasn’t the climax of a drunken billionaire’s wild night out. In fact, it was actually Rolls-Royce itself which deposited the six-metre long Phantom Extended – a retired prototype destined for recycling – in the pool.

The stunt is part of the British marque’s ongoing celebrations for the Phantom’s 100th birthday, and a tribute to the car’s role in music history over the past century – specifically, the debauchery and excess of rock ‘n’ roll.

The company was inspired by the antics of Keith Moon, the immensely talented and famously destructive drummer for sixties Mod legends The Who. The story goes that during his 21st birthday party, ‘Moon the Loon’, as he was known, drove a Rolls-Royce into the swimming pool of The Holiday Inn in Flint, Michigan.

Accounts of the night vary wildly, and it’s possible no car went for a swim, but nevertheless the story has become the stuff of legend. Moon died in 1978, but 23 August 2025 would have been his 79th birthday, so now at least one Rolls-Royce has definitely ended up wet because of him.