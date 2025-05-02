100 years of the Rolls-Royce Phantom: the ultimate status symbol for an entire century

The legendary Rolls-Royce Phantom can expect a letter from His Majesty The King any day now because it’s been precisely 100 years since this pillar of the motoring world and unassailable status symbol was introduced.

To try and encapsulate the history of the Phantom, the marque’s designers have created artwork paying tribute to the different eras of this car’s life, with some also celebrating its cultural impact through the decades.

Going right back to the start, rather than tearing off the covers at some grand motor show as we’d expect today, the first appearance of Rolls-Royce’s ‘New Phantom’ was in an advert in The Times newspaper on Saturday 2 May 1925.

The Phantom I, as it was later known, wasn’t actually a car though. At that time, Rolls-Royce would only supply a chassis and mechanical components including the straight-six engine. Well heeled individuals then took this to a coachbuilder like Park Ward or H. J. Mulliner & Co to create something unique.

It wasn’t until the Phantom III was launched in 1936 that Rolls-Royce began supplying customers with its own bodywork, with this particular model being the first to feature a V12 engine as well. It was also the only iteration to have 12 cylinders until BMW took the reins nearly 70 years later.

Famous Rolls-Royce Phantom owners

There have been eight generations of the Phantom so far, with each one serving as transportation for heads of state, military commanders, the British and other royal families, one gold-obsessed James Bond villain, and celebrities from Liberace and Elvis Presley to Jay-Z and David Beckham.