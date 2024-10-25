Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Space galore in the new Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger, perfect for a VIP oddjob

The one-of-one creation includes references to Auric Goldfinger’s 1937 Phantom III

By:Ellis Hyde
25 Oct 2024
Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger - front end with vintage Phantom21

Just the other week, Aston Martin unveiled a special DB12 Goldfinger Edition to mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic James Bond film, and now Rolls-Royce has created its own, even more exclusive homage to the villainous Auric Goldfinger. We expect you’re dying to find out more.  

This one-of-one Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger is based on the Phantom Extended, so there’s space galore for the very passionate James Bond film fan who commissioned this car, and their trusty henchman. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The body panels are not made from solid gold sadly, however there are numerous unique features that reference Goldfinger’s 1937 Phantom III Sedanca de Ville. Rolls-Royce took three years of development to bring some of the playful, bespoke easter eggs to reality. 

The most obvious is the ‘long-side’ two-tone paint scheme, which consists of a yellow hue that’s been precisely matched to the original, and black finish that flows uninterrupted across the car. Meanwhile, the solid silver Spirit of Ecstasy has been delicately gold-plated with 18-carat gold to give the illusion it's been sneakily made from the real stuff. 

And in case you hadn't spotted it, the Phantom Goldfinger really does have the number plate ‘AU 1’, which is both from the film and chemical symbol for gold on the periodic table of elements.

The interior incorporates similarly subtle nods to the Goldfinger film, such as the hand-drawn artwork on the Phantom’s dashboard ‘Gallery’. It's a highly detailed topographical map of the Furka Pass in Switzerland, where Goldfinger is pursued by 007 in his Aston Martin DB5. This one element alone took Roll-Royce boffins a year to develop.

The special pattern of the Starlight Headliner also reflets constellations as they were positioned over the Furka Pass on 11 July 1964, when filming was completed on the famous car chase. It uses 719 stars, which glow with a subtle gold hue.

Other people might have old parking tickets and loose coins in their centre console, the Phantom Goldfinger is fitted with a solid 18-carat gold bar in the shape of the company’s Speedform concept. Hopefully not recently separated from the late Mr. Solo.

Finally, the picnic tables have 22-carat gold inlays with a fictional map of Fort Knox, while mounted to the bootlid is a gold-plated putter, inspired by Goldfinger’s, that has been engraved with the initials ‘AG’ as on the villain’s signet ring.

What do you think of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger? Let us know in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla pays homage to the Spirit of Ecstasy
Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla - front 3/4 static

New Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla pays homage to the Spirit of Ecstasy

Rolls-Royce's Scintilla Private Collection take attention to detail to the max
News
16 Aug 2024
Top 10 best luxury cars to buy 2024
Best luxury cars - header image

Top 10 best luxury cars to buy 2024

Indulge yourself with our list of the best luxury cars on sale today
Best cars & vans
15 Jul 2024

Most Popular

Dacia Duster named Carbuyer Car of the Year for 2025
Dacia Duster - front

Dacia Duster named Carbuyer Car of the Year for 2025

The Carbuyer Best Car Awards 2025 winners have been announced, and it’s good news for Dacia
News
22 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new Skoda Kodiaq with seven seats for £266 per month
Skoda Kodiaq - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: new Skoda Kodiaq with seven seats for £266 per month

The Auto Express Large SUV of the Year for 2024 is our Deal of the Day for 21 October
News
21 Oct 2024
Used Audi A8 (Mk4, 2018-date) buyer’s guide: luxury car is a second-hand bargain
Used Audi A8 Mk4 - front

Used Audi A8 (Mk4, 2018-date) buyer’s guide: luxury car is a second-hand bargain

A full used buyer’s guide on the Audi A8 covering the A8 Mk4 that’s been on sale since 2018
Used car tests
23 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content