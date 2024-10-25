Space galore in the new Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger, perfect for a VIP oddjob

Just the other week, Aston Martin unveiled a special DB12 Goldfinger Edition to mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic James Bond film, and now Rolls-Royce has created its own, even more exclusive homage to the villainous Auric Goldfinger. We expect you’re dying to find out more.

This one-of-one Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger is based on the Phantom Extended, so there’s space galore for the very passionate James Bond film fan who commissioned this car, and their trusty henchman.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The body panels are not made from solid gold sadly, however there are numerous unique features that reference Goldfinger’s 1937 Phantom III Sedanca de Ville. Rolls-Royce took three years of development to bring some of the playful, bespoke easter eggs to reality.

The most obvious is the ‘long-side’ two-tone paint scheme, which consists of a yellow hue that’s been precisely matched to the original, and black finish that flows uninterrupted across the car. Meanwhile, the solid silver Spirit of Ecstasy has been delicately gold-plated with 18-carat gold to give the illusion it's been sneakily made from the real stuff.

And in case you hadn't spotted it, the Phantom Goldfinger really does have the number plate ‘AU 1’, which is both from the film and chemical symbol for gold on the periodic table of elements.

The interior incorporates similarly subtle nods to the Goldfinger film, such as the hand-drawn artwork on the Phantom’s dashboard ‘Gallery’. It's a highly detailed topographical map of the Furka Pass in Switzerland, where Goldfinger is pursued by 007 in his Aston Martin DB5. This one element alone took Roll-Royce boffins a year to develop.

The special pattern of the Starlight Headliner also reflets constellations as they were positioned over the Furka Pass on 11 July 1964, when filming was completed on the famous car chase. It uses 719 stars, which glow with a subtle gold hue.

Other people might have old parking tickets and loose coins in their centre console, the Phantom Goldfinger is fitted with a solid 18-carat gold bar in the shape of the company’s Speedform concept. Hopefully not recently separated from the late Mr. Solo.

Finally, the picnic tables have 22-carat gold inlays with a fictional map of Fort Knox, while mounted to the bootlid is a gold-plated putter, inspired by Goldfinger’s, that has been engraved with the initials ‘AG’ as on the villain’s signet ring.

What do you think of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger? Let us know in the comments section below...