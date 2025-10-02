Sit, stay, Rolls over: One-off Rolls-Royce Spectre pays tribute to beloved dog

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has provided more detail on a new, rather unique commission. The Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey is a one-of-one hyper-luxury EV dedicated entirely to the owner’s beloved dog. The car was shown to the public at Monterey Car Week in August 2025 but now the detail has been fleshed out in all its doggie glory.

The project was created via Private Office New York, an invitation-only service for bespoke commissioning, and has resulted in a detailed tribute to ‘Bailey’, the owner’s Labrador-Golden Retriever mix.

Paint specialists at Rolls Royce’s Goodwood HQ came up with a special two-tone finish for the exterior, combining new exclusive colours: Crystal Fusion and Beautiful Bailey. The latter hue is said to be inspired by the soft fur on Bailey's ear, while the Crystal Fusion paint on the upper section of the car is meant to subtly shift in tone in different light conditions.

The shoulderline features an exact hand-painted reproduction of Bailey’s paw print, finished in Rose Gold to match the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy figurine on the bonnet.

Inside, the cabin is upholstered in Moccasin and Crème Light leather, with Dark Spice and Casden Tan accents, all selected to mirror Bailey's fur. The wood surfaces, meanwhile, are finished in High Gloss Royal Walnut veneer.

But without doubt, the cabin highlight has to be a portrait of Bailey positioned between the rear seats - a centrepiece detail which took over four months to complete and includes more than 180 pieces of veneer. The skilled craftsmen at Rolls-Royce selected nine types of natural veneer, each chosen for their natural hue, pattern, and grain direction, to best represent the texture of the dog’s coat.

Other features include a smaller motif of the shoulderline paw print on the passenger-side panel, and an engraving of the same design on the bespoke Rose Gold treadplates.

The Spectre Bailey is described by Rolls-Royce as a 'joyful expression of devotion,' but we’ll let you make up your own mind. If you’d like a bespoke car made in tribute to your pet, Rolls-Royce will be all ears.

