Last week, Rolls-Royce threw a £500k Phantom in a swimming pool as a tribute to the wild excesses of rock ’n’ roll. Now things have calmed down at Goodwood HQ, and the luxury car maker has drawn inspiration from springtime and flowers to create the new Rolls-Royce Spectre ‘Inspired by Primavera’.

Why unveil a spring-inspired car in autumn? It’s because Rolls-Royce is opening its order books now for commissions so that customers’ cars are ready to be delivered when spring arrives next year.

Named after the Italian word for spring, there are three themes to choose from with the Spectre Inspired by Primavera. They’re designed to represent a different interpretation of the season, which is reflected in the unique paint and interior colour schemes. The cherry blossom motifs, featured both inside and outside, were all hand-drawn by Rolls-Royce’s artists.

‘Evanescent’ features Crystal over Arctic White paint complemented by Turchese blue detailing, brake calipers and contrasting stitching for the upholstery. ‘Reverie’ is finished in Duck Egg Blue with Forge Yellow accents and ‘Blossom’ gets a Velvet Orchid Metallic paint finish also complemented by Forge Yellow detailing.

Rolls-Royce’s exquisite, hand-painted coachline detailing along the sides of the elegant 5.4-metre long coupe incorporates a cherry branch in bloom. Meanwhile the new, intricate 23-inch alloy wheel design, which is unique for this series, is supposed to evoke a flower.

The centre piece of the interior is the cherry blossom design laser-etched into the black wood dashboard and centre console. Rolls-Royce developed a new sanding process to preserve the delicate detailing in the wood without diminishing the finish. Above that is an illuminated panel with the Spectre name.

Of course, Rolls-Royce’s signature Starlight Roof also features in the Spectre Inspired by Primavera. But now there are also Starlight Doors, which include 4,796 hand-placed illuminations that were inspired by the Boötes, Leo and Virgo constellations – known collectively as the ‘spring triangle’.

Prices for a regular Rolls-Royce Spectre start from well over £300,000, so we can imagine the Inspired by Primavera models will cost closer to £400,000.

