Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is an ideal family hatchback for £165 a month

The SEAT Leon has long been the stylish alternative to the Volkswagen Golf, but with the current eighth-generation Golf’s rather challenging looks, the SEAT seems more appealing than ever. It’s a good car in other respects, too, and at £165 a month, hugely tempting on finance.

This personal contract hire agreement from leaseloco.com runs over three years and requires an initial payment of £1,987 followed by monthly payments of just £165. The annual mileage limit is 5,000 miles and if you want to change this to 10,000 miles then it’ll cost an extra £27 a month.

Launched in 2020, the fourth-generation SEAT Leon marked a huge improvement on the old car in terms of safety and technology. Boot space is 380 litres and while that’s not great for a family hatchback remember you’re in supermini territory here when it comes to monthly payments.

This deal might be based on the entry-level SE version, but the Leon won’t feel barren inside thanks to its cruise control, leather steering wheel and gearshifter, rear parking sensors, wireless Apple CarPlay (Android Auto is wired) and keyless go. Safety features include brake assist and lane-keeping assist.

The Leon feels just as well-built as the Golf inside with a sharp dashboard design that helps give the cabin some character. Space is also pretty decent with plenty of room in the back for adults.

The 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine won’t thrill with its 10.9-second 0-62mph time, but from our experience it won’t feel too sluggish with its 110bhp and 200Nm of torque. What the Leon does promise is great efficiency with a combined economy figure of 51.4mpg. Insurance shouldn’t be too pricey either given that this car sits in the 11E bracket.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change.

