News

Car Deal of the Day: updated Skoda Enyaq at 0% APR and a free home wallbox charger thrown in

Skoda’s family-friendly EV with 348-mile range is our Car Deal of the Day for 26 March

by: Ellis Hyde
26 Mar 2024
Skoda Enyaq iV - front cornering
  • Newly updated electric family SUV
  • Oodles of kit plus long range 
  • Free Ohme home wallbox

The Skoda Enyaq is one of our favourite family SUVs, electric or otherwise, and was recently improved thanks to some more range, more power and more intuitive tech. But for a limited time Skoda is really sweetening the deal by offering the updated Enyaq with 0 per cent APR, an £800 deposit contribution and free home wallbox charger.

This Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal with all the added bonuses is available until 2nd April 2024 for the mid-range Enyaq 85, dual-motor Enyaq 85x and range-topping vRS, in both SUV and coupe body styles.

Unlike leasing deals, PCP finance gives you the option of owning the car at the end of the contract, returning the car to Skoda or part exchanging it for another model. The 0 per cent APR on Skoda’s offer means there’s no interest accrued during the contract period you choose. 

For a three-year PCP deal on the Enyaq 85 Edition – our pick of the range – with an 8,000 miles per year allowance, you’ll need to pay a deposit of £7,729 — with Skoda’s £800 on top of that — followed by 35 monthly payments of £411. That works out to just over £22k over the three years, with an optional payment of £21,600 at the end if you decide to keep the car.

This deal helps solve the problem of charging for first-time EV owners by including a free 7kW home wallbox from Ohme, with Skoda also covering the cost of a standard installation. Alternatively, Skoda offers a £500 ‘PowerPass’ charging voucher that can be used on public chargers across the UK. 

The Enyaq 85 Edition is a recent addition to the line-up, and boasts an official range of up to 348 miles from its 77kWh battery, used to feed a 282bhp electric motor. It also produces 545Nm of torque, which we found provides plenty of shove, while overall the Enyaq is a relaxing car to drive. As part of the Enyaq’s recent update, Skoda also made the infotainment system easier to navigate. 

Standard kit on this 85 Edition model includes a 13-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, full LED matrix headlights, keyless entry and start, adaptive cruise control, wireless charging pad, a powered tailgate with hands-free opening function, heated front seats and steering wheel, plus blind spot detection. 

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Skoda Enyaq Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

