Car Deal of the Day: updated Skoda Enyaq at 0% APR and a free home wallbox charger thrown in

Newly updated electric family SUV

Oodles of kit plus long range

Free Ohme home wallbox

The Skoda Enyaq is one of our favourite family SUVs, electric or otherwise, and was recently improved thanks to some more range, more power and more intuitive tech. But for a limited time Skoda is really sweetening the deal by offering the updated Enyaq with 0 per cent APR, an £800 deposit contribution and free home wallbox charger.

This Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal with all the added bonuses is available until 2nd April 2024 for the mid-range Enyaq 85, dual-motor Enyaq 85x and range-topping vRS, in both SUV and coupe body styles.

Unlike leasing deals, PCP finance gives you the option of owning the car at the end of the contract, returning the car to Skoda or part exchanging it for another model. The 0 per cent APR on Skoda’s offer means there’s no interest accrued during the contract period you choose.

For a three-year PCP deal on the Enyaq 85 Edition – our pick of the range – with an 8,000 miles per year allowance, you’ll need to pay a deposit of £7,729 — with Skoda’s £800 on top of that — followed by 35 monthly payments of £411. That works out to just over £22k over the three years, with an optional payment of £21,600 at the end if you decide to keep the car.