Car Deal of the Day: only £204 a month for a cute ‘n’ practical Skoda Kamiq

Only £204

Practical small SUV

Loads of kit

Skoda’s Kamiq is one of the best small SUVs out there at the moment, and that’s quite an achievement when it’s going up against the likes of the Ford Puma, Renault Captur and the Peugeot 2008 in this highly competitive class. Today’s Car Deal of the Day caught our eye because of the Kamiq’s essential talents and because it looks exceedingly cheap at just under £204 per month.

This three-year lease deal from our parent company Carwow can get you a Kamiq for £204 per month after a £2,130 initial payment. The mileage limit is 5,000 miles per year which should be plenty for most people. It’s the best price we’ve seen recently and it’s for a 1.0-litre TSI petrol model in mid-range SE L spec.

Among other things, the SE L trim includes 18” alloy wheels, LED rear lights with sweeping indicators, a 10.25” Virtual Cockpit display for the instrument cluster and a 9.2” touchscreen with sat-nav. The Kamiq comes well equipped in base form so SE L really does pile on the kit.

Generally, the Skoda Kamiq isn’t the most exciting small SUV from a driving point of view but it shines as a practical, economical family car. For a small SUV, there’s a load of space inside and it’s loaded with the usual Simply Clever features.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our car deal experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Skoda Kamiq Car Deal of the Day on Carwow now