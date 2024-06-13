Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: only £204 a month for a cute ‘n’ practical Skoda Kamiq

We really rate Skoda’s small SUV and at £204 per month with a £2,130 initial payment, we rate it even more as our Car Deal of the Day for 13 June

by: Steve Walker
13 Jun 2024
Skoda Kamiq front corner left
  • Only £204
  • Practical small SUV
  • Loads of kit

Skoda’s Kamiq is one of the best small SUVs out there at the moment, and that’s quite an achievement when it’s going up against the likes of the Ford Puma, Renault Captur and the Peugeot 2008 in this highly competitive class. Today’s Car Deal of the Day caught our eye because of the Kamiq’s essential talents and because it looks exceedingly cheap at just under £204 per month. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This three-year lease deal from our parent company Carwow can get you a Kamiq for £204 per month after a £2,130 initial payment. The mileage limit is 5,000 miles per year which should be plenty for most people. It’s the best price we’ve seen recently and it’s for a 1.0-litre TSI petrol model in mid-range SE L spec.

Among other things, the SE L trim includes 18” alloy wheels, LED rear lights with sweeping indicators, a 10.25” Virtual Cockpit display for the instrument cluster and a 9.2” touchscreen with sat-nav. The Kamiq comes well equipped in base form so SE L really does pile on the kit. 

Generally, the Skoda Kamiq isn’t the most exciting small SUV from a driving point of view but it shines as a practical, economical family car. For a small SUV, there’s a load of space inside and it’s loaded with the usual Simply Clever features. 

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our car deal experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Skoda Kamiq Car Deal of the Day on Carwow now or click here to take a look at yesterday’s car deal...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: 0% APR and £9,500 off a brand new, ultra-refined Mercedes EQE SUV
Mercedes EQE SUV - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: 0% APR and £9,500 off a brand new, ultra-refined Mercedes EQE SUV

A massive discount and no interest on Mercedes’ pure-electric luxury SUV is our Car Deal of the Day for 12 June
12 Jun 2024
Car deals: get the best price on your next car
car dealer
Articles

Car deals: get the best price on your next car

Looking for a great deal on a brilliant new or used car? Our car deals pages can help...
12 Jun 2024
Car Deal of the Day: sharp-suited Alfa Romeo Tonale from £271 a month
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: sharp-suited Alfa Romeo Tonale from £271 a month

Our Deal of the Day selection for 11 June is an ideal pick for those who want a hi-tech, fashionable and capable SUV
11 Jun 2024
Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Leon hatchback for as little as £194 per month
Cupra Leon - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Leon hatchback for as little as £194 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 10 June is a very affordable offer on Cupra’s fun to drive family hatchback
10 Jun 2024

Most Popular

Dacia’s Duster is Britain’s best car to own as Driver Power 2024 survey results land
Dacia Duster - front tracking
News

Dacia’s Duster is Britain’s best car to own as Driver Power 2024 survey results land

Owners have voted the Dacia Duster as the most satisfying new car to own in the 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey
11 Jun 2024
Best cars to own: Driver Power 2024 results
Driver Power 2024 - best cars to own header
News

Best cars to own: Driver Power 2024 results

The best new cars to own in the UK right now according to the people who already do. It’s the 2024 Driver Power results!
11 Jun 2024
New plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV offers 75-mile EV range, but only 5 seats, for £42k
Skoda Kodiaq iV - front 3/4 static
News

New plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV offers 75-mile EV range, but only 5 seats, for £42k

The first-ever plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq is only available to order with five seats
10 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content