Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kodiaq SUV is £327 per month and fit for all the family

Economical 1.5-litre petrol engine

Loads of space for people and luggage

Plenty of ‘simply clever’ features

There’s no shortage of big SUVs to choose from on today’s market, so the car that manages to land our Large SUV of the Year award needs to be a truly special and capable one. The Skoda Kodiaq is the most recent winner of this coveted title, and you needn’t pay through the nose to have one as it’s now available for just £327 per month, courtesy of Central Vehicle Leasing.

This 24-month Personal Contract Hire lease deal will land you the seven-seater version of Skoda’s biggest SUV. After an initial payment of £3,000, you’ll have an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles. Alternatively, if you do lots of longer journeys, you can boost this number up to 8,000 miles for another £12 per month.

Even with all seven seats in place, the Skoda Kodiaq still provides a decent amount of room for everybody’s luggage with 310 litres of boot space. Fold the rearmost seats when you don’t need them, though, and you’ll have a whopping 910 litres at your disposal, making furniture shopping and trips to the rubbish tip a total breeze.

Look under the bonnet of this particular Kodiaq and you’ll find a 1.5-litre TSI e-TEC petrol engine combined with a DSG automatic transmission. This may sound like a tiny engine for such a big car, but with 148bhp and 250Nm of torque on tap, it has more than enough poke to keep up with the traffic without drinking loads of fuel in the process. In fact, Skoda claims that this engine can achieve over 45mpg.

As we’ve come to expect from Skoda, there’s plenty of usable technology and features fitted as standard in the Kodiaq, including the entry-level SE model that’s on offer here. The list includes a 13-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tri-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging and, of course, an umbrella in the driver’s door.

Our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

