Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia is a lot of car for under £200 a month

Comfortable and refined

Lots of tech and space onboard

£199 a month with £2,392 initial payment

The highly accomplished Skoda Octavia hatchback offers a lot of car for the money, thanks to its superb combination of space, comfort, technology and refinement. And getting all that for only £199 a month would be a worthy Car Deal of the Day in its own right, however, this offer we found on Leaseloco puts a big cherry on top.

What’s great about this particular Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement is the very generous annual mileage limit of 8,000 miles per year, instead of the typical 5,000 or 6,000 miles. Better still, if you spend a lot of time on the road and need to increase the limit to 10,000 miles, it costs you less than £4 extra a month.

This two-year deal also requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,392, then the low monthly payments of £199 thereafter. Plus, if you fancy a longer three-year lease, it only increases the monthly payments by around £17.

The Octavia boasts a truly cavernous interior – enough to easily accommodate five adults – and there’s a whopping 600 litres of boot space to play with. Add to that Skoda’s signature ‘Simply Clever’ features, such as an ice scraper located in the fuel filler cap, a ticket holder on the driver’s side A-pillar and an umbrella handily stored in the driver’s door.

SE Technology trim comes with all the tech we think you might want, including a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument panel, a 10-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, sat-nav, plus free access to Skoda's infotainment online service and remote access for one year. LED headlights, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and lane assist.

The engine found in this particular Octavia is a 1.5-litre TSI petrol with an ample 148bhp that’s capable of returning up to 51.8mpg on the official tests. We’ve proved that figure isn’t overly ambitious, as we averaged exactly 47mpg when we lived with an Octavia with this exact engine.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Skoda Octavia Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...