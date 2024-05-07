Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia Estate has bundles of space for £211 a month

Spacious

Efficient

£211 a month

The current-generation Skoda Octavia is a former Auto Express Car of the Year winner and in estate form is more practical than any of its rivals. For only £211 a month this personal contract hire agreement we found on leasing.com is an incredibly tempting offer.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal runs for a four-year term with an initial payment of £2,207. The agreed annual mileage limit stands at 5,000 miles, but if you want to double that to 10,000 miles you’ll only pay an extra £25 a month. It’s also in stock right now so you shouldn’t have to wait long to get this Octavia on your driveway.

What you’ll get is a truly excellent family car which stands out from the crowd with its sharp but understated exterior design. Of course, the best attribute of the Octavia Estate is its incredible interior space. There’s plenty of space for adults in the front and back, but the Czech firm somehow managed to incorporate a well-shaped load area that offers 640 litres of space, which expands to a whopping 1,700 litres with the rear seats down.

The Octavia is well-equipped in this SE Technology specification too. There’s cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, three USB-C ports, a 10.25-inch central screen with wireless Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control and of course, Skoda’s classic umbrella in the door. What is immediately noticeable once you get inside is the overall standard of fit and finish, it’s easily comparable to similarly-sized Volkswagens.

The Octavia drives well too. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine might sound a bit underpowered with just 110bhp, but there’s a meaty 200Nm of torque and in-gear performance is strong enough. There’s impressive fuel efficiency on board too with a WLTP-rated 53mpg.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Skoda Octavia Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…