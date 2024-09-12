Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia Estate for only £173 a month

Auto Express Family Car of the Year

Whopping 640-litre boot and very spacious cabin

£173 per month with £1,864 initial payment

We recently featured a Deal of the Day for the already very practical Skoda Octavia hatchback, but if you need an even bigger trunk for your family’s junk, the Skoda Octavia Estate is now available for only £173 a month – a real bargain.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That price is for a two-year lease on the new Skoda Octavia Estate in SE Technology trim, and is being offered by Leasing Options via our parent site Carwow. The deal requires a low initial payment of just £1,864, followed by monthly payments of £173.

The deal includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, while increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs only £17 extra per month. Alternatively, three-year leasing deals are available from £212 per month.

As you’d expect from the Auto Express Family Car of the Year for 2024, the interior is incredibly roomy and there’s a massive 640 litres of boot space. The luggage capacity grows to 1,700 litres when you fold the rear seats down, and if you’ve got a caravan or trailer to haul, this particular model can tow up to 1,500kg.

The Octavia Estate comes extremely well equipped too, even in entry-level SE Technology trim. The kit list includes an impressive 13-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ driver’s display, a wireless charging pad, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors, numerous driver assistance systems and ‘Simply Clever’ features such as umbrellas hidden in the doors.

Finally, under the bonnet is a 114bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that provides suitably brisk acceleration and can return up to 52.7mpg. The Octavia Estate prioritises comfort on the road, and we’ve found it to be a refined, relaxing car to drive.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Skoda Octavia Estate Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here