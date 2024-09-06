Car Deal of the Day: 10,000 miles per year in a diesel Skoda Superb for just £250 a month

Truly cavernous interior with ‘Simply Clever’ features

Comfortable and very relaxing car to drive

£250 per month with £2,550 initial payment

The new Skoda Superb is a comfortable, refined and very relaxing car to drive, making it an ideal choice for anyone who covers a lot of miles all year round, especially when it’s available with a very generous mileage allowance of 10,000 miles per year, for just £250 a month.

This two-year lease deal for the Skoda Superb hatchback with a 2.0-litre diesel engine is from VIP Gateway through our parent site Carwow. It requires an initial payment of £2,550, which we also think is reasonable, followed by monthly payments of £250.

But we wouldn’t blame some people for wanting to spend longer with the new Superb, and a three-year agreement with the same mileage limit costs £274 a month.

Diesel engines are becoming a bit of rarity these days, but it’s a great choice in the Superb, as the four-cylinder motor is hushed at motorway speeds and delivers 360Nm of torque so the king-size hatchback doesn’t feel sluggish. Plus, during our own testing on the motorway, we hit as high as 60mpg.

When it comes to practicality, the Superb’s interior offers a huge amount of space for passengers, and a cavernous 645 litres of boot space for all their stuff. If you’ve got a caravan to haul as well, this diesel Superb has a maximum towing capacity of 2,200kg.

SE Technology is the entry-level specification, but you shouldn’t feel the need to upgrade when standard kit includes a 13-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, cooled wireless charging pad, keyless start, heated and massaging front seats, reversing camera and a smattering of driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control.

This being a Skoda, there are numerous ‘Simply Clever’ features too, like an umbrella hidden in the driver’s door, a tablet holder built into the middle-seat armrest and three customisable ‘Smart Dials’ that provide physical controls for various key functions.

