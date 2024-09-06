Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: 10,000 miles per year in a diesel Skoda Superb for just £250 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 6 September is ideal for anyone looking for a car that really eats up the miles

By:Ellis Hyde
6 Sep 2024
Skoda Superb hatch - front tracking
  • Truly cavernous interior with ‘Simply Clever’ features
  • Comfortable and very relaxing car to drive
  • £250 per month with £2,550 initial payment

The new Skoda Superb is a comfortable, refined and very relaxing car to drive, making it an ideal choice for anyone who covers a lot of miles all year round, especially when it’s available with a very generous mileage allowance of 10,000 miles per year, for just £250 a month.

This two-year lease deal for the Skoda Superb hatchback with a 2.0-litre diesel engine is from VIP Gateway through our parent site Carwow. It requires an initial payment of £2,550, which we also think is reasonable, followed by monthly payments of £250. 

But we wouldn’t blame some people for wanting to spend longer with the new Superb, and a three-year agreement with the same mileage limit costs £274 a month.

Diesel engines are becoming a bit of rarity these days, but it’s a great choice in the Superb, as the four-cylinder motor is hushed at motorway speeds and delivers 360Nm of torque so the king-size hatchback doesn’t feel sluggish. Plus, during our own testing on the motorway, we hit as high as 60mpg.

When it comes to practicality, the Superb’s interior offers a huge amount of space for passengers, and a cavernous 645 litres of boot space for all their stuff. If you’ve got a caravan to haul as well, this diesel Superb has a maximum towing capacity of 2,200kg. 

SE Technology is the entry-level specification, but you shouldn’t feel the need to upgrade when standard kit includes a 13-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, cooled wireless charging pad, keyless start, heated and massaging front seats, reversing camera and a smattering of driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control.

This being a Skoda, there are numerous ‘Simply Clever’ features too, like an umbrella hidden in the driver’s door, a tablet holder built into the middle-seat armrest and three customisable ‘Smart Dials’ that provide physical controls for various key functions.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Skoda Superb Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

