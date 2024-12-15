Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: a roomy, tech-laden Skoda Superb for less than £228 per month

The Skoda Superb serves up more space than a stately home, yet our Deal of the Day for 15 December won’t force you to sell the family silver

By:Alisdair Suttie
15 Dec 2024
Skoda Superb - front cornering
  • Vast boot and interior space
  • Clever tech
  • £227.68 per month

The king-size Skoda Superb offers up space not far short of a limousine, yet the clever hatch doesn’t ask a king’s ransom to park on your drive, as our Car Deal of the Day ably proves.

For £227.68 per month, with an initial payment of £3,030.16, you could be cruising away in a Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI DSG SE Technology hatch. And to add to the appeal, metallic paint is included in the cost.

With SE Technology trim, you get plenty of goodies, with a large touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity all standard. That’s on top of keyless entry and starting, front seats that can warm you up and rub you down with a massage function, wireless phone charging and adaptive cruise control. You want more? Well, there’s a reversing camera, traffic-jam assist and lane departure warning, too.

There’s a limit of 5,000 miles per year to this deal from Willow Leasing Skoda through the Auto Express Find a Car service, but higher mileage drivers can up the allowance to 12,000 miles – and reap the benefit of the diesel engine – for a monthly outlay of £305.42. That’s an extra £77.74 per month, but does offer a great deal more flexibility to enjoy the smooth-shifting DSG automatic transmission and the Superb’s exceptional refinement.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Superb leasing deals from leading providers on our Skoda Superb deals hub page…

Skoda Superb for £227.68 per month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

