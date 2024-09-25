Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: quirky, quick and well-equipped Smart #1 for only £215 a month

Funky and surprisingly fast electric SUV is our very tempting Deal of the Day for 25 September

By:Ellis Hyde
25 Sep 2024
Smart #1 front tracking shot
  • Trendy-looking SUV with spacious interior
  • 268bhp on tap for 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds
  • £215 per month with £2,242 initial payment

The Smart #1 marked the start of a new era for the brand known for making dinky city runabouts. The quirky, compact electric SUV offers a surprising amount of space and performance, and right now it’s available for just £215 through our sister site Carwow.

That price is for a three-year lease on the Smart #1 in well-equipped, mid-range Pro+ specification, and is being offered by Blue Chilli Leasing via Carwow. The deal requires an initial payment of £2,242, which we also think is reasonable, followed by monthly payments of £215. 

Also included is an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but if that’s not quite enough for you, you’ll be pleased to hear that increasing it to 8,000 miles only costs an extra £18 a month. Upping it to 10,000 miles per year brings the price to £246 per month. 

This might be a spacious family electric car, with lots of room in the back and 323 litres of boot capacity – plus some extra storage under the bonnet – but it’s also got 268bhp and 384Nm of torque on tap. This allows the Smart #1 to dispatch 0-62mph in just 6.7 seconds. Meanwhile the 66kWh battery offers a range of up to 260 miles, and the 150kW maximum charging speed means a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes about 30 minutes. 

Standard equipment includes a panoramic glass roof, 360-degree camera set-up, an electric tailgate, 19-inch alloy wheels, 9.3-inch digital driver’s display, 12.8-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, leather upholstery, heated front seats and lots of safety features, including adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection. 

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from our sister site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Smart #1 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

