Car Deal of the Day: only £120 a month to put a Suzuki Swift on your driveway

The Suzuki Swift remains something of a left-field choice in the supermini class, despite a recent facelift that brought improvements to interior quality and tweaks to the car’s 1.2-litre petrol engine to boost torque and deliver better fuel economy. It’s a fun-to-drive small car that will appeal to those seeking an alternative to the likes of the Peugeot 208, Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa.

This personal contract hire agreement we found on Central Vehicle Leasing requires monthly payments of only £120 to get behind the wheel of the Swift. There’s an initial payment of £1,439.86 to pay with the deal running over a two-year period. The mileage limit per year is 5,000 miles, while it will cost you around £10 per month extra to extend this to 8,000 miles.

When we tested the new Swift we felt that the interior design had been inspired a little by Mazda’s line-up – which is no bad thing, and brings a much needed lift to the previous car’s cabin. There’s a fresh two-tone dashboard with a nine-inch touchscreen and a slim bank of climate controls both helpfully angled towards the driver.

Power comes from a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 82bhp, via a CVT auto ‘box. It’s enough to propel the Swift to a 0-62mph time of 11.9 seconds, although its overall fuel economy figure is the real star of the show, with Suzuki claiming you should see around 60mpg across a mixture of roads.

Although offered in entry Motion trim, the Swift comes with a generous levels of standard kit, including 16-inch alloys, LED headlights, rear privacy glass, a keyless entry and start function, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, and a nine-inch infotainment screen with integrated sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

