Car Deal of the Day: sensible, well-equipped Suzuki Swift for only £163 a month

The new fourth-generation Suzuki Swift offers impressive value for money in the shrinking supermini class thanks to generous standard kit, mild-hybrid tech and the ability to deliver solid fuel economy with little effort. It should suit any budget too, as you can currently get the sensible yet fun to drive Swift for only £163 per month.

This deal comes from VIP Gateway through our parent site Carwow. It requires a reasonable initial payment of only £1,754, followed by monthly payments of £163. Included is a standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but if you need to increase the limit to 8,000 miles a year that brings the price up to £171 per month.

The Swift’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine produces 82bhp and 112Nm of torque, which doesn’t sound all that generous on paper, but in a car this size, not to mention one that weighs well under a tonne, it’s plenty. 0-62mph doesn’t feel like it takes as long as the official 12.5 seconds, either.

Assisting the engine is a 12-volt mild-hybrid system that’s designed to make the driving experience smoother and boost fuel efficiency, with Suzuki claiming the latest Swift can return up to 64.2mpg, while we managed to achieve a still-impressive 50.1mpg during our own testing.

Motion trim comes with all the kit you probably need, including LED headlights, a nine-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, a rear-view camera, heated front seats, plus several safety and driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

The interior isn’t exciting and material quality is very basic, but despite its compact dimensions, space in the back of the Swift is reasonable, and there’s 265 litres of boot space at your disposal, too.

