Make petrol cars more expensive, Tesla tells UK Government

Elon Musk’s EV firm has lobbied the government to accelerate the push towards EVs by penalising petrol and diesel drivers

By:Tom Jervis
12 Dec 2024
Tesla Model Y - main image

“Those still choosing to purchase a new polluting vehicle, [should] pay more”: that’s what Tesla told Keir Starmer’s Labour government following its election to government earlier this year.

Elon Musk, who has recently taken a deep dive into the world of politics after endorsing Donald Trump in the US presidential election and subsequently being nominated to lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency”, is known to have frequently criticised Labour’s actions on social media, claiming a UK “civil war is inevitable”.

However, a Freedom of Information request by The Fast Charge, an EV-focused newsletter, has revealed that Musk’s EV brand has been lobbying the government behind the scenes to accelerate the push towards electrifying Britain’s roads – something that would ultimately increase the firm’s profits.

In a letter to Lillian Greenwood MP, the Labour Minister for the Future of Roads, just days after the general election, Tesla’s European Vice President, Joe Ward, wrote: "The government should ask those still choosing to purchase a new polluting vehicle to pay more”.

He went on, calling for “continued progress and further strengthening of the Zero Emissions Vehicle mandate” – contrary to what is being requested by manufacturers such as Ford, Nissan and Stellantis (the owner of Vauxhall) as they struggle to hit the tough targets. The ZEV mandate is now subject to a consultation, with the government asking manufacturers to provide their own expertise and input.

Ward also asked the government to consider “revenue neutral” incentive schemes, which do not financially impact the manufacturers. The previous administration used to offer such a scheme in the form of the Plug-in Car Grant, but this was discontinued back in June 2022.

Tesla already produces the UK’s best-selling electric car: the Model Y SUV. Last year, more than one in 10 electric cars registered in this country were Model Ys, with almost 36,000 examples hitting the road.

Do you agree with Tesla? Let us know in the comments section below...

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

