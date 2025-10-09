Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Tesla self-driving cars under investigation: accused of ignoring red lights and driving on the wrong side

An investigation into Tesla FSD autonomous driving tech by the US National Highway Safety Administration is underway

By:Steve Walker
9 Oct 2025
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Tesla is under investigation in the US after 58 accounts were recorded of its self-driving cars violating traffic laws. The National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) has filed a report citing the various instances of cars equipped with the brand’s Full Self Driving (FSD) systems in which a total of five people are said to have been injured. 

The preliminary investigation that the NHTSA has launched will look at the frequency and scope of the incidents, as well as assessing the potential safety consequences of FSD being used on public roads.  

It’s estimated that 2.9 million Tesla cars are equipped with the ‘FSD (Supervised)’ technology in the US. The aforementioned technology is an optional extra available across the brand’s model range that allows the car to turn corners and change lanes autonomously. Crucially, however, the driver must remain alert and ready to take back control at all times. 

As well as the five injuries sustained, the report’s specifics reveal that six crashes happened as a result of a car waiting at traffic lights as intended but then setting off when the light was still red. There are also examples of cars swerving on to the opposite side of the road when making a turn or just after a turn has been made. It’s said that the nature of these events gave the driver little time or opportunity to intervene and stop the car from taking dangerous actions. 

The report states that: “While the behaviors under investigation appear to occur most frequently at intersections, NHTSA’s investigation will encompass any other types of situations in which this behavior may arise, such as when traveling adjacent to a lane of opposing traffic or when approaching railroad crossings.” 

It also mentions that Tesla itself had taken action to address recurring problems at a particular junction in Maryland where local authorities had identified a number of incidents with self-driving Tesla cars. 

Back in June European car safety body, Euro NCAP, expressed concern over the ‘Autopilot’ branding of Tesla’s driver assist systems. It blasted the name as "inappropriate" and “misleading”. The more advanced FSD system, which is capable of autonomous driving under supervision from a human driver, isn’t approved for use on European roads. Tesla has tested the system in Paris and Berlin and applied for regulatory approval, however. Elon Musk described the delay as “very frustrating”. 

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

