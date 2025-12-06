Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

EV grant makes the new ‘budget’ Tesla Model Y Standard look expensive

Despite now being available from £42,000, the Model Y still seems rather pricey when lined up against some excellent mainstream rivals that are aided by the government grant

By:Tom Jervis
6 Dec 2025
Tesla Model Y Standard looks expensive

For all its foibles, the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) has worked wonders in boosting the affordability of many mainstream EV models, either through hefty near-£4,000 price cuts, or by manufacturers lowering the entry point in order to get under the crucial £37,000 threshold.

At the same time, the Tesla Model Y has remained the best-selling EV in the UK, offering strong range and competitive pricing – especially in base Rear-Wheel Drive form. Yet, while £45,000 for an electric SUV with almost 300 miles of range was a good deal a year or so ago, the market has evolved quickly. With cars such as the Skoda Elroq and Renault Scenic entering the fray, the Tesla no longer looks the absolute bargain it once did.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To rectify this and to boost sales further, Tesla has now introduced an even cheaper ‘Standard’ version which strips out all of the Model Y’s fanciest features – there’s no second-row infotainment or leatherette upholstery to be seen here – and reduces the size of the battery. Now the entry-level Tesla SUV provides 314 miles of range and starts from £42,000, which is £3,000 cheaper than before.

The problem? This is still pretty expensive when you compare the Model Y to many of its rivals, particularly given that some are priced low enough to benefit from the aforementioned EV grant.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Citroen e-C5 Aircross, for example, starts from just under £33,000, thanks to getting the £3,750 full grant, and offers a whopping 420-odd miles of range. The Renault Scenic is also priced just under the £37k limit, and boasts Google tech to rival the Starship Enterprise-esque screens of the Model Y.

Of course, you might argue that Tesla is a semi-premium brand, and thus demands a higher price tag than more mainstream offerings. However, the MINI Countryman, which certainly occupies the same ‘posh-but-not-that-posh’ space as the Tesla, starts from under £30,000, and even in top-spec SE ALL4 guise will only break £35,000 when specified in ‘Exclusive’ or ‘Sport’ trims. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Besides, I think even the most hardcore of Tesla fanboys would struggle to call the Model Y Standard’s cloth upholstery, manual seats and passive dampers anything close to ‘premium’.

With all this in mind, it’s fair to say Tesla might have dropped the ball with its attempt to make the Model Y more accessible. Squeezing the family SUV under the necessary threshold for the grant wouldn’t have been an easy task, but the far narrower profit margin would likely have been outweighed by even greater sales than before.

Of course, both the Model Y and the smaller Model 3 continue to sell in significant numbers. However, it’s not implausible that in time car buyers will begin to notice the Model Y’s relative priciness and instead turn to rival brands in order to take advantage of the financial benefits of the ECG. 

A scenario such as this could see sales begin to slow, meaning Tesla will be forced to come up with something radical if it wishes to continue dominating the market. And with Elon Musk undecided on whether or not he intends to build a true ‘budget’ car in the shape of the so-called ‘Model 2’, maintaining consumers’ interest without the help of Government cash might well make the billionaire’s other dream of colonizing Mars look easy in comparison.

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Tesla self-driving cars under investigation for ignoring red lights
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Tesla self-driving cars under investigation for ignoring red lights

An investigation into Tesla FSD autonomous driving tech by the US National Highway Safety Administration is underway
News
9 Oct 2025
Updated Tesla Model 3 and Model Y gain more range in round of 2025 updates
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Updated Tesla Model 3 and Model Y gain more range in round of 2025 updates

In a win for common sense Tesla has substituted buttons for a proper indicator stalk
News
3 Oct 2025
All electric car drivers should start using Tesla Superchargers
Opinion - Tesla chargers

All electric car drivers should start using Tesla Superchargers

With more than half of Tesla's Superchargers open to any EV, editor Paul Barker wonders why more drivers are not making use of them
Opinion
16 Jul 2025
Tesla Robotaxis on the hook for erratic driving on wrong side of the road
Tesla Model Y - front tracking

Tesla Robotaxis on the hook for erratic driving on wrong side of the road

US officials are in touch with Tesla over footage showing erratic driving by the firm’s modified Model Y Robotaxis
News
25 Jun 2025

Most Popular

BMW iX3 review
BMW iX3 50 xDrive - front

BMW iX3 review

A true quantum leap in car design and electric vehicle engineering, the iX3 really is that good
In-depth reviews
4 Dec 2025
Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why
Tom Motability opinion

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why

Our consumer reporter believes Motability needs to get with the times and reasses what it classifies as a premium car
Opinion
28 Nov 2025
Renault 5, Renault 4 and Alpine A290 get huge discount thanks to £3,750 Electric Car Grant
Renault 5 - main image

Renault 5, Renault 4 and Alpine A290 get huge discount thanks to £3,750 Electric Car Grant

‘Comfort Range’ versions for the R5 now benefit from a £3,750 thanks to the Government’s EV grant
News
3 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content