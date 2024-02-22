Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Tesla Cybertruck rust issues addressed by Tesla engineer

A Tesla Cybertruck engineer has said that rust appearing on the all-electric truck is merely loose surface-level particles

by: Alastair Crooks
22 Feb 2024
Tesla Cybertruck - front

The Tesla Cybertruck has been arriving with American customers over the past few months since its official sales launch in November 2023 and buyers have been noticing their cars rusting already. 

A few posts on social media have shown brand-new Cybertrucks with rust appearing on their stainless steel bodywork, but Tesla Cybertruck engineer Wes Morrill has countered these claims. 

Morrill posted on X that the Cybertruck’s “stainless is reactive and free iron that sits on it will rust”. He also said the rust was “surface contamination” and “can be cleaned off easily”. Morrill also claimed Tesla’s stainless steel has a higher resistance to rust than even 316L marine grade stainless steel. Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk appeared to agree with Morrill’s response by replying “Yeah” to the original post on X. 

The Cybertruck went on sale last year after a prolonged gestation period since its initial reveal in 2019. The All-Wheel Drive model costs from $79,990 and the range-topping Cyberbeast starts from $99,990. The entry-level Rear-Wheel Drive will arrive in 2025 and be priced from $60,990. The Rear-Wheel Drive comes with a 250-mile range, the All-Wheel Drive maxes out at 350 miles and the Cyberbeast 320 miles. 

There’s been no confirmation on whether Tesla will bring its Cybertruck to the UK, it seems doubtful given its size, the lack of a market for electric pickup trucks here and remaining concerns over pedestrian safety.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

