Tesla Cybertruck rust issues addressed by Tesla engineer

The Tesla Cybertruck has been arriving with American customers over the past few months since its official sales launch in November 2023 and buyers have been noticing their cars rusting already.

A few posts on social media have shown brand-new Cybertrucks with rust appearing on their stainless steel bodywork, but Tesla Cybertruck engineer Wes Morrill has countered these claims.

Morrill posted on X that the Cybertruck’s “stainless is reactive and free iron that sits on it will rust”. He also said the rust was “surface contamination” and “can be cleaned off easily”. Morrill also claimed Tesla’s stainless steel has a higher resistance to rust than even 316L marine grade stainless steel. Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk appeared to agree with Morrill’s response by replying “Yeah” to the original post on X.

The Cybertruck went on sale last year after a prolonged gestation period since its initial reveal in 2019. The All-Wheel Drive model costs from $79,990 and the range-topping Cyberbeast starts from $99,990. The entry-level Rear-Wheel Drive will arrive in 2025 and be priced from $60,990. The Rear-Wheel Drive comes with a 250-mile range, the All-Wheel Drive maxes out at 350 miles and the Cyberbeast 320 miles.

There’s been no confirmation on whether Tesla will bring its Cybertruck to the UK, it seems doubtful given its size, the lack of a market for electric pickup trucks here and remaining concerns over pedestrian safety.

