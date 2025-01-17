Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Illegal in the UK: Tesla Cybertruck seized by police for not meeting safety standards

An imported Tesla Cybertruck has been seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act

By:Tom Jervis
17 Jan 2025
Matte black Tesla Cybertruck seized by Greater Manchester Police

Greater Manchester Police

If importing a pick-up truck that looks like it’s from a 90s arcade game seems like a good idea to you, you might want to hold off as a Tesla Cybertruck has been seized by police for not complying with UK regulations.

Bury Police in Greater Manchester confirmed that it has taken possession of a Tesla Cybertruck that was previously registered and imported from the U.S, under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act. The law allows the authorities to seize a vehicle if legal documentation and/or proof of ownership cannot be provided.

At the time of writing, the Tesla Cybertruck is currently not approved for use on UK public roads; if Elon Musk’s firm ever wanted to sell it here, its sharp edges, lack of side indicators and upright front end would all be unlikely to pass European safety standards. This being the case, a certificate of conformity was unable to be provided, hence this particular Cybertruck was seized and the driver reported. 

On Musk's own social media platform, X, Bury Police said that “Whilst this may seem trivial to some, legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with a Cybertruck.”

While the truck is currently in the hands of the police, the driver will most likely be able to regain possession of it once proof of ownership and insurance is supplied. However, given the above, the vehicle still won’t be legal to drive on public roads without significant modifications – if at all.

Since its disastrous reveal during which Musk shattered the vehicle’s supposedly shatterproof glass, the Tesla Cybertruck’s existence has been fraught with controversy; last year, every single Cybertruck ever built was recalled due to an issue where the accelerator pedal could get caught in loose interior trim, essentially turning the vehicle into a runaway train.

With this in mind and despite Tesla’s success with the Tesla Model Y as the UK’s best-selling EV, as well as its saloon sibling the Model 3, it’s unlikely the low-polygon pickup will be sold on this side of the pond anytime soon. That said, there is a used one currently for sale online at a fraction over £130,000 by a rather optimistic seller. Any takers?

