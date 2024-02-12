Car Deal of the Day: best-selling Tesla Model Y electric SUV for £326 a month

Spacious all-electric family SUV

Delivery in March 2024

£326 per month with £3,919 initial payment

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in the world in 2023, not to mention the most popular all-electric car in the UK, and right now you can get your hands on one for less than £330 a month with this deal we found on Carparison Leasing.

This two-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement requires an initial payment of £3,919, followed by 24 monthly payments of £326. If you want a slightly longer lease, increasing the contract length to three years only adds £16 to the monthly payment.

Similarly, the annual mileage limit for the deal we found is 5,000 miles per year, but this can be increased to 8,000 miles for less than £10 a month more.

The Tesla Model Y is a confident long-distance cruiser, and is now more comfortable than ever thanks to updated suspension tuning. More important to buyers with families will be the enormous amount of space on offer, whether you’re talking about the cabin that can comfortably seat four adults, the 854 litres of boot space or the handy 117-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet.

This deal is for the entry-level, rear-wheel drive Tesla Model Y, but don’t let that put you off. It offers a range of up to 283 miles and can charge from 0-80 per cent in as little as 25 minutes. One perk of Tesla ownership is, of course, access to every Tesla Supercharger across the country, the vast majority of which are available exclusively to Tesla owners.

The rear-drive Model Y can also sprint from 0-60mph in 6.6 seconds – enough to embarrass some hot hatches in a race away from the traffic lights – and comes with an enormous 15.4-inch central touchscreen to control all the car’s functions, LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, two-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, heated seats front and rear, and adaptive cruise control.

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Tesla Model Y Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...