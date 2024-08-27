Car Deal of the Day: 10k miles per year in a Tesla Model Y for £299 a month

Very spacious, all-electric SUV

283-mile range and super-fast charging

£299 per month with £4,499 initial payment

The Tesla Model Y is now available from £299 per month from Tesla itself, which is £100 less than it cost before. Not only that, this offer on the best-selling electric SUV includes a very generous mileage limit of 10,000 miles per year.

That price is for a three-year lease agreement. It requires an initial payment of £4,499, followed by 36 monthly payments of £299.

This deal may be for the entry-level, single-motor Tesla Model Y, but you shouldn’t feel short changed. It offers a range of up to 283 miles and can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in as little as 25 minutes when plugged into one of the many Tesla Superchargers dotted around the country. Plus 0 to 60mph is dispatched in a speedy 6.6 seconds.

But more important to family buyers will be the amount of space in the Model Y, especially in the back where there are also two sets of ISOFIX mounting points for child seats. The Model Y boasts an enormous 854 litres of boot space, but if that’s not enough, there’s a handy 117-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet too.

Meanwhile, standard equipment includes a massive 15.4-inch central touchscreen that’s responsible for all the car’s functions, a panoramic glass roof, heated seats front and rear, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, two-zone climate control and 19-inch alloy wheels.

For a wide range of Tesla Model Y leasing and finance deals check out our parent site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

