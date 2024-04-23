Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: Toyota Aygo X is a sharp looking little city car for £191 a month

The Toyota Aygo X is well-equipped and fun to drive - making it our Car Deal of the Day for Tuesday 23 April

by: Alastair Crooks
23 Apr 2024
Toyota Aygo X Undercover - front cornering
  • £191 a month
  • Tidy handling
  • Fuel efficient 

Our biggest gripe with the Toyota Aygo X is how much it is to buy - thankfully you can sidestep this issue with a nifty lease deal from our parent company Carwow. Just £191 a month will get you into this fun little Aygo X - the latest generation of which features city-friendly proportions combined with chunky SUV-inspired styling. 

This leasing agreement over four years requires a £1,960 initial deposit followed by 48 monthly payments of £191. The mileage limit per year is set to 5,000 miles - which should be enough for an urban runabout like the Aygo X.

It might be the entry-level ‘Pure’, but it’s not lacking in key equipment. There’s a nine-inch central touchscreen inside with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and voice recognition. 

With 17-inch alloy wheels, wheel arch cladding and a faux scuff plate, the Aygo X looks purposeful on the road, too. Don’t expect it to handle like an SUV though, it retains the zippy, direct feel of its city car predecessor and is one of the easiest cars around to pilot through narrow urban streets. 

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine may only have 72bhp, but it only has to cart around a lightweight 945kg car so it’s sprightly enough. The responsive engine and the surprisingly precise gear shift is a bonus too. Being so light means the Aygo X is very frugal with a combined economy figure of 58.9mpg that’s perfectly achievable. 

It’s pretty spacious as well, sure the rear seats are best left for children, but the boot’s 226-litre capacity is useful and up front it has a big-car feel to it. 

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Toyota Aygo X Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

