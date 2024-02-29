Car Deal of the Day: new razor-sharp Toyota C-HR hybrid SUV for £257 a month

Razor-sharp looks

Three-year lease with 8,000 miles per year

£257 a month with £3,093 initial payment

The new second-generation Toyota C-HR arrived in UK showrooms only a few months ago, sporting dramatic styling, improved interior tech and more refined yet still efficient hybrid powertrains compared to its popular predecessor. Ordinarily, deals on a model as new as this would be few and far between, but Toyota’s latest and snazziest hybrid SUV is already available for close to £250 a month on a very appealing lease deal.

The Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement we found on Leaseloco is a three-year deal that requires an initial payment of £3,093, but reasonable monthly payments of just £257 thereafter – considerably less than a £278 per month deal on the previous-generation C-HR we featured last year.

An added bonus of the new C-HR deal is a generous annual mileage limit of 8,000 miles. That should suffice for most drivers, but the limit can be increased to 10,000 miles per year for less than £9 extra per month.

The ‘self-charging’ C-HR Hybrid utilises Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid technology, with the 1.8-litre petrol engine working in harmony with an electric motor. The 138bhp on tap is plenty, with the electric motor alone providing a decent amount of shove, while Toyota claims this setup can return up to 58.8mpg in Design-spec models.

Speaking of which, Design trim is our pick of the range, as it comes as standard with lots of goodies. That includes a 12.3-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, a wireless smartphone charging pad, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a reversing camera and heated front seats with power lumbar adjustment.

Numerous safety systems also feature on the kit list as part of the Toyota Safety Sense suite, such as lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and front and rear parking sensors.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Toyota C-HR Hybrid Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...